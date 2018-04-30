Popular luxury store launches their Summer campaign and it's major!

news

Popular luxury store , Polo Avenue releases its Spring Summer 2018 campaign featuring accessories from high-end brands like Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Salvatore Ferragamo, Valentino, Gedebe amongst others and it's major!

The creative director of the campaign and popular stylist, Tosin The Style Infidel describes the campaign as:

An ultra glamorous display of bold colours & movement in a futuristic yet classic inspired campaign showcasing accessories as art from Fashion houses Gucci, Jimmy Choo, and more. This SS18 campaign combines visually striking imagery with the Polo Avenue attitude.

Credits



Photography: @adebayophotographer

Styling and Creative Direction: @thestyleinfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios

Makeup: @beautybybellamere

Hair: @zubbydefinition

Models: @onyinye_emeasoba, @funke_williams, @sobaint01 and @thetoyin17