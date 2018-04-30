Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Popular luxury store launches their Summer campaign and it's major!

Polo Avenue Popular luxury store launches their summer campaign and it's major

We can count on Polo Avenue to bring it in the style stakes and their pop of colour summer campaign is no different.

Popular luxury storePolo Avenue releases its Spring Summer 2018 campaign featuring accessories from high-end brands like Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Salvatore Ferragamo, Valentino, Gedebe amongst others and it's major!

The creative director of the campaign and popular stylist, Tosin The Style Infidel describes the campaign as:

An ultra glamorous display of bold colours & movement in a futuristic yet classic inspired campaign showcasing accessories as art from Fashion houses Gucci, Jimmy Choo, and more. This SS18 campaign combines visually striking imagery with the Polo Avenue attitude.

Credits


Photography: @adebayophotographer
Styling and Creative Direction: @thestyleinfidel for @thestyleinfidelstudios
Makeup: @beautybybellamere
Hair: @zubbydefinition
Models: @onyinye_emeasoba@funke_williams@sobaint01 and @thetoyin17

