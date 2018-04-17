Popstar goes incognito at Coachella in AW18 Gucci

news

Leave it to Rihanna to have all eyes on her. This Coachella weekend, Rihanna captivated the world with her outfits which ranged from the sexy to the downright bizarre. Rihanna's outfit for Day 3 however took the biscuit as the pop star went incognito in AW18 Gucci fresh off the runway.

The Gucci AW18 show in Milan made headlines for its wackiness which included models walking down the runway with pets and holding their own heads. It remained to be seen how anybody would wear a look straight off the runway but trust Rihanna to step up to the plate.

ALSO READ: Is Fendi this year's Gucci?

The fashion-forward popstar went virtually unrecognised as she strolled around the Palm Springs festival in a printed balaclava, a blue and white striped shirt, grey sweater and mammoth snake skin boots.

when u finna run outta hangers. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2018 at 9:06am PDT

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2018 at 10:14am PDT