Popstar goes incognito at Coachella in AW18 Gucci

Rihanna managed to hide from and stand out from the crowd at the same time in a bizarre Gucci look straight off the runway.
The Gucci AW18 show in Milan made headlines for its wackiness which included models walking down the runway with pets and holding their own heads. It remained to be seen how anybody would wear a look straight off the runway but trust Rihanna to step up to the plate.
The fashion-forward popstar went virtually unrecognised as she strolled around the Palm Springs festival in a printed balaclava, a blue and white striped shirt, grey sweater and mammoth snake skin boots.
On anyone, the outfit would have been totally ridiculous but Rihanna just manages to pull it off. Whether you like her style or not, you have to respect that she's absolutely unapologetic when it comes to expressing herself and her style identity.