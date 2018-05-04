Popstar and beauty mogul is radiant on the cover of US Vogue

news

Rihanna has remained relatively low-key this year, eschewing music to focus on her other projects including her wildly successful makeup line, Fenty Beauty , and her lingerie line SavagexFenty that is set to drop on May 11th. The popstar and beauty mogul however, stunned fans as she appeared on radiant on an unexpected but nevertheless welcome cover of US vogue and opened up about everything from building a legacy to her love life .

Interviewed by Nigerian-born Chioma Nnadi, Rihanna is a breath of fresh air in her honest and open interview.

This is the fifth time that the star graces the cover of US Vogue , this June, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In swimwear, silver, and sparkles courtesy of designers such as Chanel, Michael Kors Collection, and Paco Rabanne, the Barbados-born star shines.

Read excerpts from the refreshingly candid interview below:

On turning thirty

Rihanna might be a force of nature, but she’s not superhuman. She’s been thinking more seriously about taking care of herself since she celebrated her birthday in New York this past Februrary.

That night she was tucked up in bed well before 4:00 a.m. (believe it or not, this is early for Rihanna) and woke up the next morning without any trace of a hangover in time to see her closest friends and family off to the airport—hardly the kind of behavior we expect from the woman we’ve come to know as @badgalriri on Instagram.

These days she shares the same anxieties about her well-being as many young women her age: “OK, so now that I’m 30, are there things I’m supposed to do? Should I be worried? Should I be freezing my eggs? What do you do at 30?!”

On the emotional response to Fenty Beauty

Rihanna was initially taken aback by the response. She had grown up watching her mother apply makeup, so thinking about foundations for darker skin tones came naturally.

“As a black woman, I could not live with myself if I didn’t do that,” she says. “But what I didn’t anticipate was the way people would get emotional about finding their complexion on the shelf, that this would be a groundbreaking moment.”

On no longer having a friendship with Drake

Rihanna winces slightly at the mention of the rapper’s name before her eyes glaze over with cool indifference. “The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal,” she says. “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast.”

When I ask about the current state of their friendship, her attitude is sanguine. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

On finding love with Hassan Jameel

Right now, she’s in a relationship. “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time,” she says, “but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.” Though she’s reluctant to talk about her partner by name, rumors have been swirling around her connection to Hassan Jameel, a young Saudi businessman, since paparazzi photos of her vacationing with a handsome stranger in Spain made the rounds last summer.

These recent romantic developments are, however, part of a much bigger sea change for Rihanna, who turned 30 this year. For the first time in her life, she’s fully committed to a healthy work-life balance. “Even mentally, just to be away from my phone, to be in the moment, that has been key for my growth,” she says. “Now, when I come to work, I’m all in. Because before you know it, the years will go by. I’m glad I’m taking the time. I’m happy.”