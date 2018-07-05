Pulse.ng logo
Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection

Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection

These clothes get a pop-art face lift thanks to colourful and creative new collection from Popartii. Take a look!

  • Published:
Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection play

Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection

(Popartii )
Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection which mixes different styles of clothes with a graffiti style motifs and illustrations that will de finitely have you standing out from the crowd.

POPARTII presents 'a deviance in creative thought by exploring the 90s and Y2K youth pop culture movement.

It is characterised by defiant vibrant graffiti, loud boom boxes, cartoon characters, lights and buildings from those decades for today’s youth.'

Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection play

Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection

(Popartii )

Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection play

Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection

(Popartii )

 

Credit


Photographer: Ogoh Clem | @ogoh_clem
Models: Adunola Osilowo | @adun_osilowo
Dim Adanna | @dim_adanna
Phenom | @phenomgram
Stylist: Jennifer Idiaru | @jenidiaru
Makeup: L Cadne Atelier | @leylarhcadne

Image
Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

