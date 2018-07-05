24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection which mixes different styles of clothes with a graffiti style motifs and illustrations that will de finitely have you standing out from the crowd.

POPARTII presents 'a deviance in creative thought by exploring the 90s and Y2K youth pop culture movement.

It is characterised by defiant vibrant graffiti, loud boom boxes, cartoon characters, lights and buildings from those decades for today’s youth.'

Credit



Photographer: Ogoh Clem | @ogoh_clem

Models: Adunola Osilowo | @adun_osilowo

Dim Adanna | @dim_adanna

Phenom | @phenomgram

Stylist: Jennifer Idiaru | @jenidiaru

Makeup: L Cadne Atelier | @leylarhcadne