Popartii gives us an injection of colour with new collection

These clothes get a pop-art face lift thanks to colourful and creative new collection from Popartii. Take a look!
POPARTII presents 'a deviance in creative thought by exploring the 90s and Y2K youth pop culture movement.
It is characterised by defiant vibrant graffiti, loud boom boxes, cartoon characters, lights and buildings from those decades for today’s youth.'
Photographer: Ogoh Clem | @ogoh_clem
Models: Adunola Osilowo | @adun_osilowo
Dim Adanna | @dim_adanna
Phenom | @phenomgram
Stylist: Jennifer Idiaru | @jenidiaru
Makeup: L Cadne Atelier | @leylarhcadne