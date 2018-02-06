Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Plus-size brand, Yangomangoo, has just released its first collection

Lookbook Plus-size brand, Yangomangoo, has just released its first collection titled 'Tunzen'

Yangomangoo is a stylish haven for plus-size women proving you can be curvy and on trend with this colourful collection

  • Published:
Yangomangoo, has just released its first ever collection titled 'Tunzen'

Yangomangoo, has just released its first ever collection titled 'Tunzen'
Nigerian Brand, Yangomangoo, has just released its first ever collection titled 'Tunzen', which means Beautiful.

Yangomangoo is a womenswear brand that caters primarily to plus-sized women: who are bold, classy and fashionable. The Creative Director of the brand is inspired to dress women in ways that makes them feel beautiful regardless of their body type.

The brand infuses prints and colours as red and purple in the spirit of Valentine to depict the femininity, confidence and sensual aura these women possess.

Yangoamangoo uses rich fabrics such as mesh, cotton, crepe and silk to accentuate the curves of these women while making them feel very comfortable.

The ‘Yangoo’ Woman is daring, elegant, beautiful and fashion forward – thus creation of the collection, TUNZEN.

ALSO READ: SGTC clothing debuts its first ever plus-size collection

Credits

Brand - @yangomangoo

Photographer - @fifographer

Makeup- @tennycoco

Hair - @fjesam

Models - @u_zee_  &  @teefah_hassan

Creative Direction - @thestyle.concierge

