Plus-size brand takes us to The Boardroom with new collection

It seems power-dressing is the new craze and plus-size women can get in on the action with this colourful and sexy collection.

Makioba is the go-to label for curvy girls who wanted to stay at the top of the stylegame. Makioba is not only high quality and fashionable but affordable to top it off. Now the plus-size brand returns with a brand spanking new collection that takes straight to The Boardroom.

The Boardroom Collection filled with fabulous but formal pieces for plus size babes. An array of form-fitting midi dresses with a variety of stylish embellishments that screams power-dressing with a playful twist.

In order to be a boss, one must first look like one. Makioba shows power dressing for plus boss chicks and this collection is all you need to look the part. As if the brands designs weren't impressive enough, along comes the collection for working girls that

Designer: Makioba @MakiobaOfficial
Photography: Trans4maz Fotography | @Trans4mazFotography 
Model: Moti ‘Mo Posh’ Irayo | @motiirayo
Makeup: Glam by Aleeza | @GlamByAleeza
Hair: Rubbies Signature | @RubbiesSignature
Style Direction: Makioba Olugbile | @makioba_

