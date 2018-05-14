Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

ONCHEK.com x Orange Culture x Shem Paronelli present the 'Unity Collection'

Luxury African Fashion ONCHEK.com x Orange Culture x Shem Paronelli present the 'Unity Collection'

Talented African designers come together with luxury African fashion e-commerce platform to create a one-of-a-kind collaboration.

  • Published:
Unity collection play

Unity collection
ONCHEK.com x Orange Culture x Shem Paronelli present the 'Unity Collection'. Standing on the principles of coalition, pride, and integrity, the UNITY Collection comes as a collaborative capsule of collective design. In homage to the Nigerian Super Eagles team and the road to the 2018 World Cup, eCommerce store, ONCHEK.com, brings to you an exclusive patriotic assembly of select designs, authentically made in Nigeria.

Crafted with intention, ONCHEK sought out to connect this initiative with some of Nigeria’s most talented, high-end designers.

The UNITY Collection was made in collaboration with Adebayo Oke-Lawal of ORANGE CULTURE and Shem Paronelli of SHEM PARONELLI ARTISANAL.

Both designers of luxury and dominant style, the creative masterminds united to bring a new badge of honour to their homeland of Nigeria.

Designer and founder of ORANGE CULTURE, Adebayo Oke-Lawal is one who subscribes to the duality and interchangeability that clothing can bring. Constantly inspired by a lifestyle of unapologetic fluidity, he started a movement that brought unity and inclusion to the forefront that can be seen woven throughout the UNITY Football Jersey within the collection.

ONCHEK.com x Orange Culture x Shem Paronelli present the 'Unity Collection' play

ONCHEK.com x Orange Culture x Shem Paronelli present the 'Unity Collection'

 

“I believe that when you've been given a platform you should always use it to support others. That's how collaboration started for me! I feel like as Industry, if we push for each other, the industry will move quicker into global prominence.” - Adebayo Oke-Lawal, ORANGE CULTURE

The artisanal mastermind behind the UNITY N-100 Soccer Shoe is Shem Paronelli of SHEM PARONELLI ARTISANAL. A footwear brand of architectural influence and founded in the minimalist philosophy, Paronelli’s handcrafted footwear embodies the mission of the UNITY Collection with a keen eye for detail and a simplistic approach.

Speaking about the collaboration, Shem said, “The take-off point was our already existing N-100 model. But we sought to re-imagine and approach it differently, drawing inspirations and ideas from a traditional soccer shoe. Every stage of this project was fun for me, from bouncing ideas with Mr. Chekwas on the direction to the hand-picking of best leathers (by the way these are so comfortable) down to the actual making of the sneakers. The energy throughout has been great.”

ONCHEK.com x Orange Culture x Shem Paronelli present the 'Unity Collection' play

ONCHEK.com x Orange Culture x Shem Paronelli present the 'Unity Collection'

 

ONCHEK.com x Orange Culture x Shem Paronelli present the 'Unity Collection' play

ONCHEK.com x Orange Culture x Shem Paronelli present the 'Unity Collection'

 

As a leader in accessible African luxury fashion, ONCHEK continues to elevate culture through authentic fashion. In an effort to stimulate Nigeria’s economy as well as provide job creation on the continent, the brands’ first collection is brought to you as a project of passion.

The UNITY Collection is made up of many parts, much like the languages of Nigeria. It tells a story of differences, cultures, traditions, and dialects. It’s about persistence, cheers, laughter and celebrating diversity although you may not understand the words… It’s a story about one thing that brings us together.

A story about UNITY.

The story of Nigeria.

From a united vision to a fully inclusive product line, ONCHEK presents the UNITY Collection.

 

Creative Credit

Photographer- Kosol Onwudinjor

Stylist and Photography Direction- Daniel Obasi

Models- Male (Gabriel Ejoni and Jeffery Obed) and Female (Elizabeth and Eniola Abolarin)- All Beth Models

Cinematographer- Wale Rilwan (Walinteen Pro)

Makeup- Evelyn Obewu (Radiez by Eve)

Hair- HairCraftMusician - Moonlight (Richard Imaekhai)

