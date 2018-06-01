Omowunmi Akinnifesi's new collection is packed full of must-have pieces

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

The ex-beauty queen returns with another lust-worthy collection from her eponymous label Omowunmi.

  Published:
Fashion label Omowunmi's latest collection 'Eden' is already causing a stir. Created by ex-beauty queen and creative director Omowunmi Akinnifesi, the new collection is packed full of must-have pieces.

Omowunmi Akinnifesi launched the brand the 2016 with the aim of providing high-quality yet affordable pieces for the modern woman. She said:

This is a Nigerian-based women’s clothing label that incorporates vibrant, colourful and urban designs on high quality fabrics to create unique apparel. This ready to wear brand targets women between ages 20 to 40. A range of the brand is called the “MOMA range” which includes elegant Caftans for women who love the one piece, well-embroidered rich, effortlessly chic and elegant look. Another range is the OMA, which forms her initials and signifies a woman of class who likes to express herself in the simplest form.

The new Eden collection featuring actress Osas Ajibade features knock-out dresses, chic separates and versatile jumpsuits in a variety of colours and patterns perfect for mixing and matching.

According to the statement following the release:

This seductive collection for the summer is made from velvets, lace and organza fabrics infused with hand stitched embroidery detail. Omowunmi’s Eden collection has the perfect outfits to enjoy your upcoming summer events.

Credits


Brand: @omowunmistore |  www.omowunmistore.com
Photography: @kosolonwudinjor
Styling: @omowunmiak
Creative direction: @omowunmiak
Makeup: Elizabeth and Ayo for @zaroncox4smetics
Hair: @Sylviahair@ferdinardshair
Shoes: @poloavenue
Models: @omowunmiak@Osasajibade@isabellavita_@kwinnfiona

