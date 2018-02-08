Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

World Cup 2018 Nike unveils the Nigeria jersey and it is absolutely incredible

As Nigeria gears up to participate in the 2018 World Cup, the unveiling of the new kit gives a much needed boost in morale

The Russia 2018 World Cup is 4 months away and teams have begun unveiling their kits for the upcoming tournament. Nike, the official designer of Nigeria’s Russia 2018 World Cup kits, has released the official Nigeria jerseys and they are incredible!

It's official, the Nigeria Super Eagles kit is a huge hit. Out of the 20 jerseys that have been revealed, it has already been ranked the best jersey by 'Mirror Football'.

The Nigeria 2018 World Cup home kit introduces an exciting, dynamic and stand-out design to balance out the relatively understated away jersey which is a plain forest green colour with lighter accents. The Nigeria 2018 home jersey combines bright green, white and black in a chevron print infused design.

The kit is 'audacious, fast, fun and stylish', as described by Nike on their official press release. The home kit is reminiscent the famous ’94 strip  (which was also the first year Nigeria qualified for the World Cup) and overall, the kit is bound to be one of the most eye-catching at this summer's tournament.

Made by Nike, the Nigeria 2018 World Cup home and away shirts were revealed on 7 February, 2018, and should be available to buy soon.

Nike also released a behind the scene video of the revealing of the kits to the Super Eagles players Jon Obi Mikel, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

 

The jerseys are a unique look that will definitely set Nigeria apart this year, if not in the football stakes, then definitely in the style stakes!

