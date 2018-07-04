Pulse.ng logo
Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week collaborates with AFWH

Emerging fashion designers from all across Nigeria are getting ready to showcase their skills this summer in preparation for the annual event.

  • Published:
(AFWH)
Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week, which will award two outstanding fashion designers with the opportunity to visit the United States for a once in a lifetime chance to debut their collections at African Fashion Week Houston, taking place in Houston, Texas on October 22nd through the 28th.
 

The special collaboration between African Fashion Week Houston (a major U.S. based international cultural fashion showcase) and the Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week (one of Africa’s top rated fashion showcases dedicated to discovering talented fashion designers), will align together to select two well deserving participants from this year’s Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week through a special contest that is scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria.

AFWH partners with NSFDW play

AFWH partners with NSFDWv

(AFWH)


 
In addition, Abiola Orimolade, founder of Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week, stated that, "NSFDW will use its platform and connections to push the African Fashion Week Houston brand and it designers to the African community.” Furthermore, the partnership will promote a common platform between organisations to advance opportunities for emerging fashion designers to present their collections in the presence of fashion industry professionals, companies, sponsors and potential consumers within dual global market.
 
Guest judges during NSFDW will review all showcasing designers to determine the two winners who will eventually feature their designs alongside other major and emerging fashion designers during African Fashion Week Houston in October. "African Fashion Week Houston is ecstatic about our new relationship with Nigerian Student Fashion Design Week. This gives us an opportunity to continue to build bridges in the fashion industry between Africa and USA, the biggest consumers of African fashion outside of Africa," African Fashion Week Houston founder Nkem Oji-Alala stated.
 
Fashion designers who are interested in participating in this year’s contest must meet requirements as designer entries for Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week.


 
About African Fashion Week Houston


African Fashion Week Houston is America’s premier international fashion experience, highlighting the essence of African culture and aesthetics through a series of fashion shows, networking and social events, seminars, and industry-focused workshops. Our annual week-long experience aims to promote world-class designers & labels that push the envelope, while staying true to the traditions and inspiration of the African continent and diaspora.



About Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week


Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week is the first visibly known fashion showcase platform in Nigeria dedicated to discovering raw fashion talents, and giving them a unique platform to showcase on an international level. NSFDW has consecutively focused on recognizing emerging fashion designers by bringing their designs to the NSFDW runway, and giving designers the opportunity to be mentored by renowned fashion entrepreneurs.
Since its inception in 2013, NSFDW has showcased over five hundred plus breakout fashion designers, and continues to lead the way in producing innovative, indigenous, and contemporary favorites on the runway.
 

