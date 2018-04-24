Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nigerian skate collective cum designers release Wet 18 collection

WAFFLESNCREAM Nigerian skate collective cum designers release Wet '18 collection

WAFFLESNCREAM, the skate collective, release their latest collection inspired by their environment and est African upbringing.

Nigerian skate collective cum designers release Wet 18 collection

Nigerian skate collective cum designers release Wet 18 collection
WAFFLESNCREAM, a collective of “skateboarders, BMX riders, graffiti artists, photographers, musicians, graphic designers and video directors.” The multi-talented group design and sell their own merchandise and have released their Wet 18 collection.

Nigerian streetwear label WAFFLESNCREAM presents their Rainy/Wet ‘18 collection inspired by their environment and upbringing in West Africa. Rather than call it “Spring/Summer” they wanted it to represent the climate in Nigeria rather than appropriate from the west.

Their biggest source of inspiration came from the fabrics worn by their parents and grandparents at traditional events. They wanted to create a unique collection that represented their love for skate and fused their cultural influences and references. Their collection announcement included a campaign that featured motorcyclist from the Lagos streets and showed the raw impact WAFFLESNCREAM wants to have not only in fashion but their community as a whole.

With the intention of building the skate and streetwear scene in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, the crew has held pop up’s with Skepta and recently did a joint project with Patta for Skepta’s BBK weekend.

With much more in store for WAFFLESNCREAM, check out their lookbook below and see pieces from a classic 5 panel, printed button up’s to a 2 piece pyjama look in dual colours.

