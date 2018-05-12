Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nigerian Queen (Beauty for Purpose) celebrates 10th Anniversary

Nigerian Queen Beauty pageant brand (Beauty for Purpose) celebrates 10th Anniversary

This edition is important to us as it marks our first successful decade of existence and we have put together amazing activities to make it worthwhile both for the contestants and our audience.

  Published:
Nigerian Queen (Beauty for Purpose) celebrates 10th Anniversary play

Nigerian Queen (Beauty for Purpose) celebrates 10th Anniversary

(pulse)
001 Entertainment, the Organizers of The Nigerian Queen (Beauty For Purpose), a beauty pageant aimed at redefining beauty with standard morals, beauty and brain for humanitarian services, is celebrating it's 10th anniversary.

These morals are embedded in our array of training and mentoring activities which are patterned to produce an astonishing Beauty Queen with elegant intelligence there by using pageantry to promote standard morals, peace, progress and youth development in our society and this has been evident in our works for the past 9years.

We Therefore use this medium to call on Co-operate organizations, Stakeholder and the General public to be part of the 10th Edition/Anniversary of The Nigerian Queen (Beauty For Purpose).

This edition is important to us as it marks our first successful decade of existence and we have put together amazing activities to make it worthwhile both for the contestants and our audience.

STAR PRIZES:

A Brand New Hyundai SUV.

700 Square Meters of Land.

One million Naira Cash Plus a Trip to Dubai.

1st Runner up: 500 hundred thousand Naira and 475 square meters of Land, Plus lots of consolation prizes.

Event Date: 9th June 2018 | Time: 4pm

Venue: Aztec Arcum Stadium Road  Port Harcourt, River state. Nigeria

Performing Artist for the event:

2Baba|Falz|Seyi-Shay|Arinze Baba|Nedu Wazobia|Dan D Humorous| Host: BasketMouth

Access:

Standard – N5,000| Vip – N20,000| Vip Table for 10 – N500,000| Platinum  Table- 1,000000|

Tickets Outlets:

Genesis Deluxe Cinema |Market square|001 Photography

On-line @ www.nigerianqueen.org

For more information and inquire …

Email: info@nigerianqueen.org  Phone Number 08039286380

www.nigerianqueen.org

