Nigerian celebs wear Tommy Hilfiger to in-store event in Lagos

news

Tommy Hilfiger , which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces that Kaylah Oniwo, Yagazie Emezie, Ifeoma Amadi, Eku Edewor, Beverly Naya, Bolanle Olukanni, Denola Grey, Ladipoe, Mimi Onalaja and Timini Egbuson, wore TOMMY HILFIGER to an exclusive event at the TOMMY HILFIGER store in Lagos, Nigeria on June 21, 2018.

Press, influencers, and fans of the brand attended the Exclusive Brand launch cocktail event that celebrated Tommy Hilfiger brand’s success in Nigeria as well as the arrival of the new Spring 2018 menswear, womenswear, footwear and accessories collections in the store.

The Spring 2018 collection celebrates Tommy Hilfiger’s love of motor sports, where speed and immediacy fuse with a touch of vintage nostalgia.

The store also carries Summer Pre-Fall 2018 collections that are inspired by Tommy’s love of travel and adventure and celebrates freedom and exploration.

Yagazie Emezie wore a nautical inspired light satin dress with nautical tattoo prints details and short sleeves.

Kaylah Oniwo wore a red cotton flare dress

Ifeoma Amadi wore a high-shine satin, retro-inspired bomber jacket with appliqué details

Eku Edewor wore a crepe top with sequins and pearls details and skinny jeans

Beverly Naya wore a black sequined shirt and skinny jeans

Bolanle Olukanni wore a button-down oversized men’s shirt with stripes and flowers details

Denola Grey wore a button-down shirt with stripe details

Ladipoe wore an oxford cotton button-down sailing flag shirt with long sleeves

Mimi Onalaja wore a viscose blend cropped slim-fit sweater with all over stripe details

Timini Egbuson wore an electric blue slim fit polo shirt with signature details on collar and cuffs and flag detail on the chest.

Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyHilfigerNigeria and @TommyHilfiger.

WHERE: TOMMY HILFIGER

Palms Shopping Mall

1 BIS Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

WHEN: June 21, 2018

ALSO READ: Exclusive cocktail event to celebrate Tommy Hilfiger spring 2018 collection arrival

About Tommy Hilfiger

With a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.

About PVH Corp.

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.