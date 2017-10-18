Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nallem Clothing puts contemporary African wear on AFDW runway

  Published:

The new Nallem Clothing collection is stylish, traditional and infused with a modern touch.

Nallem Clothing was one of the African designers to showcase their creative pieces at the recently held African Fashion and Design Week (AFDW) 2017.

The Ghanaian fashion brand showcased its new collection on October 15, 2017 at the fashion event held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The outfits presented by Nallem Clothing offered a modern contemporary touch to African inspired clothing for men and women.

For women the brand showcased dresses embellished with print, matching head gears and scarves. There were co-ord sets comprising of tunics and pants. An urban twist was given to the menswear with solid colours and prints.

The new Nallem Clothing collection is stylish, traditional and infused with a modern touch. The essence of the fashion line was channeled into it’s runway pieces.

 “Nallem Clothing creates clothing for the urban professional; a combination of elegance, creativity and style embracing the essential elements of African culture and tradition, hence our slogan – the confident urge”, is how the designer describes itself on its website.

The AFDW held on October 13 - October 15, 2017. The event showcased fashion designers from Nigeria, Ghana, London, Thailand and the United States of America.

