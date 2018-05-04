Moshugah unveils the Eunoia Spring/Summer 18 Collection

Moshugah reminds us that in order to be glamorous, one doesn't have to sacrifice style or comfort, they all go hand-in-hand.
The collection features fabrics alternating from scuba, organza, damask, cotton, Chiffon, soft tulle, silk and crepe making all the pieces both flattering and attractive. Nothing in the collection feels unwearable or over designed.
According to the creative director, “Eunoia SS18 embodies a confident woman with different expressions of her. Every piece encompasses something that will work for any body type”.
Inspired by the new spring freshness and the impending bright summer, Eunoia is a collection of chic, fun and flirty functional pieces.
Brand: MOSHUGAH
Photography: @ifeoluwaar
Models: @Naaiy @real_ntied
Direction/styling: @moshugah
Publicist: @moafricapr
Contact: @moshugah