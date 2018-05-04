Moshugah unveils the Eunoia Spring/Summer 18 Collection

news

Nigerian based womenswear brand Moshugah has dropped their Spring/ Summer 2018 collection tagged Eunoia, a collection that’s simply all about glamour reminding that fashion and comfort goes hand in hand.

The collection features fabrics alternating from scuba, organza, damask, cotton, Chiffon, soft tulle, silk and crepe making all the pieces both flattering and attractive. Nothing in the collection feels unwearable or over designed.

According to the creative director, “Eunoia SS18 embodies a confident woman with different expressions of her. Every piece encompasses something that will work for any body type”.

Inspired by the new spring freshness and the impending bright summer, Eunoia is a collection of chic, fun and flirty functional pieces.

Credits

Brand: MOSHUGAH

Photography: @ifeoluwaar

Models: @Naaiy @real_ntied

Direction/styling: @moshugah

Publicist: @moafricapr

Contact: @moshugah