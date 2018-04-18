news

Three days, two international supermodel, many talented designers and countless celebrity guests later, Arise Fashion Week is well and truly over but the buzz is still going. Next generation supermodel Imaan Hammam is featured in Vogue Turkey wearing an array of African designers and she looks sensational.

Shot by talented young photographer Amarachi Nwosu, popularly known as @amaraworldwide on Instagram, Imaan Hammam poses in her suite at The Lagos Continental Hotel in a variety of outfits by some of Africa's best and brightest designers.

With minimal make-up and her signature curly hair coiffed to perfection, Imaan shows of her modelling chops in outfits from designers including Loza Maleombho and Rich Mnisi.

The photographer, Amara, thanks her team who worked hard to get these amazing shots done in-between shows at the hectic 3-day event. We would never have guessed!

Take a look at the stunning pictures below.

Credits

Shot by @amaraworldwide

Styled by @ugomozie in @lozamaleombho

Produced by @livelovelika

Hair by @hoshounkpatin

Photography assistant @maj_delz