Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe celebrated her 40th birthday recently in grand style. The actress marked the milestone birthday with a photoshoot in a gorgeous beaded tulle evening gown which broke the internet for all the wrong reasons.

Most of us want to celebrate our birthday in style and the latest trend is to have a lavish pre- birthday shoot but it all went wrong for Mercy Aigbe when she was accused of wearing a stolen dress.

G.O.D.D.E.S.S #emo#77iP## A post shared by Mercilicious (@realmercyaigbe) on Dec 31, 2017 at 8:36am PST

The truth revealed

According to an Instagram user @rettypety, the material for the red gown was given by her to designer Maryam Elisha to create the second dress for her wedding day. Maryam Elisha reportedly told to the bride-to-be that the dress, which had already been delayed, had no disappeared along with the delivery guy. The designer offered an old dress in its place.

Imagine the bride's shock when Mercy Aigbe photos came out and she was wearing her very own dress with credits given to the same designer, Maryam Elisha. It's doubtful Mercy knew about the origins of the dress but whether she likes it or not, she has been caught up in the furore.

Mercy's birthday celebrations

Despite the controversy surrounding the red dress, Mercy Aigbe was a vision at her 40th birthday celebrations in two dresses. We hope she did her due diligence on these two!

Her first dress was a stunning structured pink and white gown and the second, a sultry feathered gown.

If the actress was feeling a certain type of way about the dress controversy, she did not let it show as she shined on her special night.

2nd outfit by @ceolumineeofficial #emo#77iP## A post shared by Mercilicious (@realmercyaigbe) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

@ceolumineeofficial A post shared by Mercilicious (@realmercyaigbe) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

The designer responds

The designer of Mercy's ill-fated dress has finally spoken and given her side of the unfortunate story. She claims there was a mix-up between dresses that happened to be near-identical and quite coincidentally, the very same size.

We're not sure this story adds up?

What do you think?

It seems this is not the first time the designer has lent out the now-famous red dress.

A fan page of the designer shows yet ANOTHER person posing in the red gown.

It seems the dress went to everyone it was supposed to except the original owner.

What a shame!

