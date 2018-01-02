The fashion saga continues
Most of us want to celebrate our birthday in style and the latest trend is to have a lavish pre- birthday shoot but it all went wrong for Mercy Aigbe when she was accused of wearing a stolen dress.
Just few hrs ....... Counting down .......... 01.01.2018 Dress by @rikaotobyme Styling : @styledbyseun Make up : @beautifixx Hair styled by : @ayochicandstyle Accessories by : @wowaccessorries Photography : @osbaltphotography It is not the will of he that runneth but of God that showeth Mercy #emo#8J+Puw==## #Mercified #Fortified #mercifiedat40 It can only be God #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==##
According to an Instagram user @rettypety, the material for the red gown was given by her to designer Maryam Elisha to create the second dress for her wedding day. Maryam Elisha reportedly told to the bride-to-be that the dress, which had already been delayed, had no disappeared along with the delivery guy. The designer offered an old dress in its place.
This was too bad. On the 29th of December 2017 which happens to be a day to my wedding, a greedy designer decided to ruin my big day. I cried all day no stop. I bought this lovely fabric from @bshani_bridalfbrics and asked her to deliver to this designer @rikaotobyme after I had concluded the style and price with @rikaotobyme I made a 50% payment to her as soon the fabric got to her. Told her its my wedding reception dress she assured me it will be ready on 26th. on that 26th i chatted her up to ask for my dress she replied saying it was ready as u can see on the chat above, she also said she will send a pics, eventually now sent a video d next day which was 27th u can also see that on the chat above. I sent the balance 50% to her on 28th when I had seen the dress and was satisfied, she couldn't send that day cos all flights coming to Benin that day were cancelled. So we were now left with 29th a day to my wedding, I called her by 6am that morning and she told me d delivery Guy has gone to d park to send my dress that she will send the waybill details(sending details ) across shortly. I waited till 9am no words from her. i started calling to ask for the waybill details she wasn't taking my calls, atimes she even cut the calls. I sent several messages no response at 1pm I started crying cos the situation got beyond my control. My hubby,friends and family requested for the number and also started calling her but she obviously decided not to take any calls again. Until 4pm when I was drained in tears she then called and was apologising that she didn't know what to say to me that y she refuse taking calls, she continued saying the delivery guy she gave my dress to is no where to be found. when she heard how I was crying she then suggested to give me one of her old dresses for me to use for the day, I had no choice cos I was desperate I then accepted it.i got d dress on my wedding morning. I went on IG yesterdy only to see @realmercyaigbe wearing my dress with the same fabric I bought and she tagged same designer @rikaotobyme.how much did she pay u to disappoint a bride on her wedding day? U are heartlessly wicked and u will sure not get away with this @rikaotobyme
Imagine the bride's shock when Mercy Aigbe photos came out and she was wearing her very own dress with credits given to the same designer, Maryam Elisha. It's doubtful Mercy knew about the origins of the dress but whether she likes it or not, she has been caught up in the furore.
Despite the controversy surrounding the red dress, Mercy Aigbe was a vision at her 40th birthday celebrations in two dresses. We hope she did her due diligence on these two!
Her first dress was a stunning structured pink and white gown and the second, a sultry feathered gown.
If the actress was feeling a certain type of way about the dress controversy, she did not let it show as she shined on her special night.
The designer of Mercy's ill-fated dress has finally spoken and given her side of the unfortunate story. She claims there was a mix-up between dresses that happened to be near-identical and quite coincidentally, the very same size.
We're not sure this story adds up?
What do you think?
It seems this is not the first time the designer has lent out the now-famous red dress.
A fan page of the designer shows yet ANOTHER person posing in the red gown.
It seems the dress went to everyone it was supposed to except the original owner.
What a shame!
