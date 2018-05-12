Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelo

news

One of Ghana’s finest bachelors, John Dumelo is allegedly set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu this weekend in Ghana.

Dumelo, who actively campaigned for ex-President John Mahama and the NDC during the 2016 general elections have been linked with several women in the past.

Looking at her photos circulating online, Gifty is a fashionable who has served her followers with impeccable style tips.

She is a style influencer with a high taste for classy things and all her photos are breathtaking.

Check out 5 stunning photos of the John Dumelo’s wife-to-be.

1. Sporty look for weekends

2. The perfect wedding guest look

3. Casual look for date night with bae

4. Red carpet look

