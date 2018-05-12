Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelo

John Dumelo's wife-to-be, Gifty Mawunya is a fashionable entrepreneur based in the United Kingdom

Gifty play

Gifty
One of Ghana’s finest bachelors,  John Dumelo is allegedly set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu this weekend in Ghana.

Dumelo, who actively campaigned for ex-President John Mahama and the NDC during the 2016 general elections have been linked with several women in the past.

Looking at her photos circulating online, Gifty is a fashionable who has served her followers with impeccable style tips.

She is a style influencer with a high taste for classy things and all her photos are breathtaking.

Check out 5 stunning photos of the John Dumelo’s wife-to-be.

  • 1. Sporty look for weekends

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu play

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu

  • 2. The perfect wedding guest look

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu play

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu

  • 3.  Casual look for date night with bae

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu play

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu

  • 4. Red carpet look

Gifty play

Gifty

  • 5. Boss chick look

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu play

Gifty Mawunya Nkornu

 

