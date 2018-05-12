Meet the stylish girlfriend of John Dumelo

John Dumelo's wife-to-be, Gifty Mawunya is a fashionable entrepreneur based in the United Kingdom
Dumelo, who actively campaigned for ex-President John Mahama and the NDC during the 2016 general elections have been linked with several women in the past.
READ ALSO: Ghana’s Jackie Appiah vs Nigeria’s Chioma, who wore it better?
Looking at her photos circulating online, Gifty is a fashionable who has served her followers with impeccable style tips.
She is a style influencer with a high taste for classy things and all her photos are breathtaking.
Check out 5 stunning photos of the John Dumelo’s wife-to-be.
READ ALSO:These female celebrities are setting the pace for the fringe trend
READ ALSO:Benedicta Gafah's nearly naked photos are just stunning