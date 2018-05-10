news

The Met Gala has come and gone but we are still combing through the amazing photos and recounting all that happened on the night if fashion's biggest ball. One person that stood out on the gold carpet was Sudanese model Adut Akech Bior. Wearing an avant-garde dusty pink Maison Valentino, Adut became the breakout star of the night.

The Met is not only about the celebrities in attendance but the hundreds of fashion insiders and models who form one of the biggest economies in the world.

It's a time to celebrate the very industry that brings everybody together for one special night . This means there may some faces that are not so well-known but it doesn't make them any less spectacular to behold.

One such face was that of 18 year-old Sudanese-Australian Adut Akech Bior who caught everyone's eye in the most divine Maison Valentino gown.

The stunning model with her perfect skin needed minimal assistance styled her hair in simple cornrows and wore statement gold earrings for the occassion.

Who is Adut Akech Bior?

Born in South-Sudan and raised in Kenya till the age of seven, Adut moved to Australia at the age of 7.

She was introduced to the fashion industry by her family and despite being scouted before, she finally began her modelling career at 16 years old, signing to her mother agency, Chadwick Models, in Sydney, Australia.

Akech's runway debut was in a local fashion show, put together by her aunt. She then went on doing Melbourne Fashion Week, where she took digitals for a Saint Laurent casting in Paris Fashion Week.

After Melbourne Fashion Week, back home in Adelaide, she got a call from her agent confirming her for the Saint Laurent show, and took a flight to Paris a day after, making her major Fashion Week debut at Saint Laurent's S/S 17 show and signing to Elite Model Management in Paris.

Since then, Akech has done 2 shows for Valentino, one campaign for Zara, and one campaign for Moschino, as well as walked for Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Kenzo and Prada to name but a few.

Her career is still young but many have compared her to supermodel Alek Wek and if that isn't a compliment we don't know what is. We expect big things from this young beauty.