Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Meet the DJ that everyone needs to follow on Instagram

Mercedes Benson Meet the DJ that everyone needs to follow on Instagram

Be it music or fashion, Merceds Benson has got her finger on the pulse of what's hot and that's why she's one of our Insta-faves.

  • Published:
Meet the DJ that everyone needs to follow on Instagram play

Meet the DJ that everyone needs to follow on Instagram

(Instagram/ mercedesfbenson)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

She's as cool and talented as she is stylish, it's no wonder that Mercedes Benson is one of the most popular DJ's and online influencers. From DJing in Ibiza to chopping it up at Coachella, this girl's life is lust-worthy and she's got a wardrobe to match. Meet the DJ that everyone needs to follow on Instagram.

Anything a man can do, a woman can do better and that goes for Djing too. There's been a rise in popular female DJ's in the last few years. Thanks to trailblazers like DJ Cuppy, a whole host of women have tried their hands at spinning on the decks and are making careers out of it.

Mercedes Benson, however, is so much more than some of her parts. As well as DJing she has worked for some of the biggest brands in Media and Tech. Starting her career at Adidas then Puma, she landed a gig as the Social Media Manager for Google UK.

She burst onto the fashion scene with her eponymous fashion blog which chronicled her personal style, a mix of high street, streetwear and high-end fashion. Mercedes could be spotted in a pair of Yeezy sneakers as well as a pair of YSL logo heels. She sure knows how to mix it up when it comes to fashion.

In an interview with NME, Mercedes spoke about her creative journey and what inspired her to begin her own music platform Future SNDS. It read:

Mercedes describes herself as a “renaissance girl”, and is living proof that it’s possible to get stuck into a variety of creative endeavours, if you have the passion. She started her quarterly showcase of new talent, Future SNDS at London’s XOYO, as a result of her own frustration with the live scene.

“I was tired of reading blogs about my favourite up-and-coming artists,” she says. “I wanted to see them on stage, so I said f**k it, let’s do it. Anything you believe in and put your mind to will work.”

Next, Mercedes plans to create a platform that fuses music and charity. “I want to give back,” she adds.

Mercedes appears to be a master of all trades ash she conquers the business, fashion and music scene in one swoop. Take a look at why Mercedes is one of our favourites and most stylish DJs on Instagram.

 

 

Renaissance women #emo#8J+Pmw==##

A post shared by Mercedes F Benson (@mercedesfbenson) on

To my Limit #allshadescovered

A post shared by Mercedes F Benson (@mercedesfbenson) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Super Eagles squad look dapper in wool David Bowler suitsbullet
2 Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer...bullet
3 Rhoda Ebun Celebrity stylist shares her jewelry must-havesbullet

Related Articles

Wizkid Star boy releases merch in London
Tinie Tempah Rapper debuts cool lookbook for clothing line shot in the streets of Lagos
Runtown Artist proves he's a beacon of light for the culture in Hunger magazine interview
Style Profile Hanifa Abubakar is the epitome of laid-back luxe
Style Profile We love Jennifer Oseh's effortless and eclectic style
Style Profile Here's why we want to raid Tracy Nwapa's wardrobe
Vanguard Allure Magazine celebrates young, innovative designers ruling their world
Style Profile We are loving Sal Gbajabiamila's expensive and eclectic style
Label Spotlight Emerging designer Nyosi fulfils all our whimsical style dreams
Model Citizen Femi Gbajabiamila's daughter, Zaina, featured on the cover of Dazed magazine

Fashion

JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos
Lookbook JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos
The Clermont Twins pose for the Yeezy Season 6 campaign
Yeezy Season Kanye West's latest campaign is his wildest one yet
Zaina features in the summer issue of Dazed magazine
Model Citizen Femi Gbajabiamila's daughter, Zaina, featured on the cover of Dazed magazine
Trouvai lingerie is 'Intentional' about making everybody feel sexy
Lookbook Trouvai lingerie is 'Intentional' about making everybody feel sexy