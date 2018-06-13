news

She's as cool and talented as she is stylish, it's no wonder that Mercedes Benson is one of the most popular DJ's and online influencers. From DJing in Ibiza to chopping it up at Coachella, this girl's life is lust-worthy and she's got a wardrobe to match. Meet the DJ that everyone needs to follow on Instagram.

Anything a man can do, a woman can do better and that goes for Djing too . There's been a rise in popular female DJ's in the last few years. Thanks to trailblazers like DJ Cuppy , a whole host of women have tried their hands at spinning on the decks and are making careers out of it.

Mercedes Benson, however, is so much more than some of her parts. As well as DJing she has worked for some of the biggest brands in Media and Tech. Starting her career at Adidas then Puma, she landed a gig as the Social Media Manager for Google UK.

She burst onto the fashion scene with her eponymous fashion blog which chronicled her personal style, a mix of high street, streetwear and high-end fashion . Mercedes could be spotted in a pair of Yeezy sneakers as well as a pair of YSL logo heels. She sure knows how to mix it up when it comes to fashion.

In an interview with NME, Mercedes spoke about her creative journey and what inspired her to begin her own music platform Future SNDS. It read:

Mercedes describes herself as a “renaissance girl”, and is living proof that it’s possible to get stuck into a variety of creative endeavours, if you have the passion. She started her quarterly showcase of new talent, Future SNDS at London’s XOYO, as a result of her own frustration with the live scene.

“I was tired of reading blogs about my favourite up-and-coming artists,” she says. “I wanted to see them on stage, so I said f**k it, let’s do it. Anything you believe in and put your mind to will work.”

Next, Mercedes plans to create a platform that fuses music and charity. “I want to give back,” she adds.

Mercedes appears to be a master of all trades ash she conquers the business, fashion and music scene in one swoop. Take a look at why Mercedes is one of our favourites and most stylish DJs on Instagram.

Renaissance women #emo#8J+Pmw==## A post shared by Mercedes F Benson (@mercedesfbenson) on Mar 9, 2018 at 6:02am PST