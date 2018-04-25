Media personality turns heads wearing Sunny Rose

news

Eku Edewor is the very definition of a clothes-horse. The TV presenter looks incredible in just about anything and with her model-like proportions, she certainly turned heads in this colourful Sunny Rose creation.

Eku did it for the gram when she posted this gorgeous photo of her in head-to-toe Sunny Rose. She wore the co-ord outfit made up of a fitted top with matching bootleg trousers.

Sunny Rose is a Nigerian fashion label which was established in 2011, originally specialising in accessories. The brand has received a warm following both locally and internationally with them having a successful presentation at LFDW A/W Presentations and a great show at Arise Fashion Week earlier this year.



The Sunny Rose label is a ready-to-wear brand for women who want to be stylish and make a statement . It's for the women, much like Eku, who wants something unique and a great mix between modern and traditional with clever use of silhouettes and fabrics.