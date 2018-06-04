news

We can count on Toke Makinwa to pull together a great outfit and what she wore to Sunday Brunch with Idia Aisien was no different. Look at how the media personality shows us how we can rock a stylish turban.

Turbans have made their way from royalty to runways, and catwalks to sidewalks. We’ve seen everybody from Solange Knowles and Naomi Campbell wearing them to style queen Sarah Jessica Parker and the legendary Olsen Twins.

Here in Nigeria, turbans have become a welcome alternative to the traditional gele with ladies wearing beautiful turbans in a variety of colours, materials with some adorned with jewels because when have Nigerian women ever done anything by halves?!

Turbans are also a chic way of accessorising or even covering up a bad hair day but casual turbans can easily go wrong. When worn with western wear, turbans can be ageing and dowdy or easily thrown off by a bad outfit.

Toke looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of blue jeans, a white wrap shirt but the icing on top of the cake was her glorious jewel-coloured turban. The green turban framed her petite face perfectly and the vibrant colour complimented her simple yet stylish outfit.

Toke sipped on a healthy green juice as brunched with fellow TV darling Idia Aisien . In a heartwarming Instagram post, Idia wrote:

Speaking to @tokemakinwa is always so refreshing!! It literally feels like I’m talking to someone who is wise and genuinely caring. You are so easy to love and always willing to share your knowledge!!; I pray that all you have gained will quadruple and God will continuously lift you up!! Thanks for making my Sunday and for answering all my questions, even the cheesy ones! God bless you, Tokstar!!!

Turban Tempest

Are you inspired by Toke's genie moment? Do you want to try the turban trend? Toke's beautiful headpiece was from luxury Nigerian brand Turban Tempest with stores in both Lagos and London.

According to the brand, 'The Turban Tempest Woman is regal, resilient, focused, humble and most importantly supportive.' Having supplied turbans for some our favourite women including Stephanie Coker, Fatima Dangote, Dolapo Oni, and Bonang Matheba.

Why not try a turban today and don't forget to tag #PulseFashion on your social media pics!