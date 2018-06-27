Media personality show us how to wear culottes the right way

news

The Super Eagles may have lost their match yesterday but it certainly isn't due to lack of support. Media personality Toke Makinwa flew the Nigerian flag high and in style with her bright green culottes. As well as cheering on our boys, Toke shows us how to wear culottes the right way.

Every woman should have a well tailored, perfectly-fitting pair of culottes in her wardrobe . The chic item of clothing is a versatile staple and can be dressed up or down for an effortlessly stylish look.

Toke 's bright green wide leg culottes were from high-street favourite Zara. The waist skimmed her petite frame and flared out flatteringly around her legs. She matched her stylish culottes with a pair of green jewel-toned Balenciaga kitten heels.

How to pull off culottes perfectly

Culottes were originally worn by upper-class European men in the middle ages, and used to be tight with closures around the knee. However, the culottes we know today are more like loose and flowy pants that typically reach just below the knee, but can be shorter or longer depending on the style.

When worn, culottes usually hang and look like a skirt but with all the versatility and comfort of a pair of trousers. What more could you want!

Culottes are super comfy , and they’re perfect for hot weather because they’re breezy, chic, and look better without lots of layers.

Be warned, they can seem very intimidating and tricky to wear but if you follow a few simple rules, there's no reason why you shouldn’t make them a part of your wardrobe.

Follow these 4 rules to make sure you nail the look whatever the occasion:

1. Keep it chic and professional yet cool with solid culottes, a graphic tank, and a pair of strappy heels.



2. Go for a simple and summery look by wearing pastel-coloured culottes with a white tank top and pretty sandals.



3. A cropped tee with culottes keeps these casual, fun and relaxed.



4. Printed culottes make a big statement on their own. Keep the rest of your outfit simple with a solid-coloured t-shirt.