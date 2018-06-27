Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Media personality show us how to wear culottes the right way

Toke Makinwa Media personality show us how to wear culottes the right way

Ahead of the Super Eagles match, a very patriotic Toke Makinwa shows us how she styles her green culottes.

  • Published:
Toke Makinwa is stylish and patriotic in her wide-leg green Zara cultottes play

Toke Makinwa is stylish and patriotic in her wide-leg green Zara cultottes

(Instagram/ tokemakinwa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles may have lost their match yesterday but it certainly isn't due to lack of support. Media personality Toke Makinwa flew the Nigerian flag high and in style with her bright green culottes. As well as cheering on our boys, Toke shows us how to wear culottes the right way.

Every woman should have a well tailored, perfectly-fitting pair of culottes in her wardrobe. The chic item of clothing is a versatile staple and can be dressed up or down for an effortlessly stylish look.

Toke's bright green wide leg culottes were from high-street favourite Zara. The waist skimmed her petite frame and flared out flatteringly around her legs. She matched her stylish culottes with a pair of green jewel-toned Balenciaga kitten heels.

How to pull off culottes perfectly

Culottes were originally worn by upper-class European men in the middle ages, and used to be tight with closures around the knee. However, the culottes we know today are more like loose and flowy pants that typically reach just below the knee, but can be shorter or longer depending on the style.

When worn, culottes usually hang and look like a skirt but with all the versatility and comfort of a pair of trousers. What more could you want!

How to pull off a pair of culottes play

How to pull off a pair of culottes

(Glamour)

 

Culottes are super comfy, and they’re perfect for hot weather because they’re breezy, chic, and look better without lots of layers.

Be warned, they can seem very intimidating and tricky to wear but if you follow a few simple rules, there's no reason why you shouldn’t make them a part of your wardrobe.

Follow these 4 rules to make sure you nail the look whatever the occasion:

1. Keep it chic and professional yet cool with solid culottes, a graphic tank, and a pair of strappy heels.


2. Go for a simple and summery look by wearing pastel-coloured culottes with a white tank top and pretty sandals.

 
3. A cropped tee with culottes keeps these casual, fun and relaxed.


4. Printed culottes make a big statement on their own. Keep the rest of your outfit simple with a solid-coloured t-shirt.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 BET Awards 2018 Africans storm the awards night looking elegantbullet
2 Style tips Wedding guest style ideas for curvy girlsbullet
3 BET Awards 2018 Giving you the red carpet looks of the nightbullet

Related Articles

Toke Makinwa Media personality shows us how we can rock a stylish turban
Style Tips Nigerian celebrities teach us how to rock the Beret trend
Toke Makinwa Media personality to relaunch her luxury bag line
Trending These Off-White belts are a must-have this season
Toke Makinwa Style icon rocks embellished D&G sunglasses
Style Profile Denola Grey's fluid style is redefining the rigid face of menswear
Celebrity Style Naija celebs join Gucci Gang

Fashion

Afua Rida styles her green kaftan perfectly
Afua Rida We are loving this Ghanaian blogger's stylish kaftan hack
Denola Grey looks stylish in JZO
Style Profile Denola Grey's fluid style is redefining the rigid face of menswear
Rhoda Ebun talks us through the style rules for petite women
Rhoda Ebun Conquering petite style according to The Style 411
Lagos Fashion Week and Fashion Focus returns for the 8th season in October
Lagos Fashion Week 2018 Bi-annual showcase and Fashion Focus returns for the 8th season in October