Mazelle Studios unveils The Edit: #MazellexValentinesDay

Mazelle is celebrating every woman and what makes them special with this Valentine's Edit

Mazelle studios, a Lagos based lifestyle brand have released a new clothing and perfume edit #MazellexValentinesDay to celebrate women and their individual styles this Valentine’s day.

The #MazellexValentinesDay edit features a number of pieces that serve as the perfect outfit for date night with the boo, drinks out with the girls, a solo night out on the town for the modern timeless woman. The goal is for today's modern woman to find a piece that will complement her own personal style and transcend through time. A look through this edit would reveal that there is indeed something special for that woman.

The #MazellexValentinesDay edit also features three new signature scents from Mazelle Perfumery that would make the perfect Valentine’s gift for him or her - Hesperus, Emanthe & Dione.

Credits

Brand: @Mazelle.StudioPhotography

Bolaji Odukoya - @bolajiodukoyaphotography_

Make up Artist: @PejuTheBrandCreative

Direction: SMA Online Co - @SMAOnline.co

Model: Frances Igweonu @FrancesIgweonu

