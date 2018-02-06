Mazelle Studios unveils The Edit: #MazellexValentinesDay

The Bride: In This All White Ensemble, Sika is a newly wed – who spends Valentine’s Day with her husband for the first time. She awaits her King at Home On Her Throne.

Feeling Blue: The Single Girl who dreads the idea of spending Valentine’s Day alone so she gets dressed up, but still eventually spends the day sulking on her couch.

First Date: When your first date happens to be on Valentine’s Day – you know you have to come in fierce and hot. Of course, you’re wearing Red

The Casual Day: The warm feeling because you had planned to have an easy and relaxed day for Valentine’s but you get bombarded with gifts anyway!

The Closet Moment: You know when you’ve found the perfect dress for your date tonight and you’re ready and on time. The thought of the lovely evening ahead make you swoon.