Mayowa Nicholas lands her first ever cover with Vogue Germany

Mayowa Nicholas Nigerian model lands her first ever cover with Vogue Germany

Her career has scaled lofty heights and now the ex Elite Model Look Nigeria winner scores her first Vogue cover.

  • Published:
Mayowa Nicholas scores her first Vogue cover for Vogue Germany play

Mayowa Nicholas scores her first Vogue cover for Vogue Germany

(Bella Naija)
Since Mayowa Nicholas won Elite Model Look Nigeria in 2014 her career has reached dizzying heights. From walking for designers including Dolce and Gabbana and Saint Laurent. Now, the Nigerian models lands her first ever cover with Vogue Germany.

Her first Vogue cover comes after two features in American Vogue and Vogue Spain earlier this year. Now she stars in her first solo cover for Vogue Germany’s July 2018 issue, not just one, but 3 incredible covers.

The model shows off her incredible figure in a red lace Christopher Kane dress.

@voguegermany by the iconic duo @luigiandiango @luigimurenu #emo#77iP## Beyond grateful

A post shared by Unicorn (@mayowanicholas) on

 

Writing about the honour on her Instagram page, the overwhelmed Mayowa said:

My first international Cover and its VOGUE!
I remember the beginning of this year, my mom asked me so what’s your goal and wish for 2018 I said to get my first vogue cover, I said I don’t know how it’s gonna happen but I know with God everything is possible.

I wrote this goal everywhere in my room , I wrote it on my phone , everyday I dreamed of it Day by Day I continue to vision it and prophecy it
And today June

1st my dream became a reality I am on the cover of @voguegermany, I would like to express my gratitude to @luigiandiango @luigimurenu for making this dream a reality and for believing in me. For a long time I have been dreaming of working with you two ❤️
Today is the day that I will forever remember. 
 

Credits


Photographer: Luigi & Iango
Fashion Editor/Stylist: Patrick Mackie
Fashion Editor/Stylist: Tom Van Dorpe
Hair Stylist: Luigi Murenu
Makeup Artist: Lloyd Simmonds & Yumi Lee
Models: Mayowa NicholasFran Summers & Vittoria Ceretti

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

