Marobuk's exciting new, colourful collection for men is full of depth combines classic and modern styles for a unique aesthetic.

  • Published:
After the successful release of their female Printastic collection, Nigerian fashion label Marobuk offers a print takeaway in their latest pieces for men. Marobuk brings the heat with Ethic Pattern summer 2018 collection.

The deftly crafted collection is an assembly of lively colours, ankara, denim, leather, jersey fabric with unique unevenness.

The designs which are full of depth combines classic and modern, offering everything from hood, shorts, harem pants, ripple jeans and more.

Ethnic Pattern wide range of styles and references allows it to cater to an equally broad audience without the need to chase trends, with traditionally simple ensembles and a released fit that sits neatly.

Credits

 

Designer: @marobuk

Creative: @iam_kurs

Photography: @deladee_edison

Models: @damolacruz @god_kingpriest

Stylist: @jowysfashionconsulting

Hair and Makeup: @bjayblaq

Publicist: @moafricapr

