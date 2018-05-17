Marobuk brings the heat with Ethic Pattern summer 2018 collection

Marobuk's exciting new, colourful collection for men is full of depth combines classic and modern styles for a unique aesthetic.
The deftly crafted collection is an assembly of lively colours, ankara, denim, leather, jersey fabric with unique unevenness.
The designs which are full of depth combines classic and modern, offering everything from hood, shorts, harem pants, ripple jeans and more.
Ethnic Pattern wide range of styles and references allows it to cater to an equally broad audience without the need to chase trends, with traditionally simple ensembles and a released fit that sits neatly.
Designer: @marobuk
Creative: @iam_kurs
Photography: @deladee_edison
Models: @damolacruz @god_kingpriest
Stylist: @jowysfashionconsulting
Hair and Makeup: @bjayblaq
Publicist: @moafricapr