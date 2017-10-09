Maleek Berry :  Nigerian UK based artist is Blanck Magazine's new cover muse

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

UK based Nigerian artist Maleek Berry is the cover star for Blanck Magazine's latest issue.

(Blanck Magazine)
Maleek Berry is the cover star for Blanck Magazine's latest issue.

The UK based Nigerian artist shares details about his journey through the years, his rise to fame, "his dream of creating an entirely new music genre that will pave the way for the African music talents in the UK and the world over" and more in the new edition.

The top Nigerian artist also dished on doing odd jobs even after graduating with a second-class upper in Computing!

The issue also features Nqobile Danseur, one of the CEO dancing trio as she talks about starting out with music performance, the secrets to her success and her thoughts on the industry.

The edition also features fashion and beauty editorials; the "Colour Coded beauty editorial and the "Adorned jewellery feature". This issue of Blanck Magazine is as usual packed.

Cover Credits:

Photographer: Cloee /@cloeephotographer

Stylist: Joehundred /@joehundred

Interview by Franka Chiedu /@fasindi

Post production: Sonya Retouch/ @sonya_retoucher

Nqobile Danseur’s shoot:

Photographer: Cloee @cloeephotographer

Stylist: Nadya Maki | @modenads

Mua: Amie Jeng | @ajbeauty_

Colour Coded Editorial:

CREATIVE DIRECTION, STYLING AND STORY BY Franka Chiedu,

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MC Media London/ @mcmlondon

HAIR BY Ayoola (Rarelook)/@rarelook

MODEL- Jasmine Asia/@jasmine.asia

MAKE UP BY Bunmi Ogedengbe /@Neonvelvet

All styling accessories by Pebble London/@pebblelondon

