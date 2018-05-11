Luxury store celebrates its 10th anniversary with special campaign

news

The Temple Muse fashion collective has evolved immensely over the years and continues to grow. And now on the eve of their 10 year anniversary they celebrate the designers who have been part of our journey with a special campaign that showcases our best fashion moments through different fashion statements.

As a trailblazer, Temple Muse has curated mainstream and emerging talents . Their approach to design has led them to source trends where they blossomed and give them relevance across local and international markets. Identifying market trends footprints to meet clients’ needs has always been their passion and focus as they believe that each brand has a fashion fairy of its own.

Positioning international luxury trends at the front row has been a major concern over the years. However, they have given the same dedication to explore local design influences through a constantly renewed selection of ready-to-wear and haute couture collections.

In a press release, the brand stated:

Our story takes place behind the lens, from an external observer’s viewpoint who has a front row seat invitation to journey beyond standardised definitions of elegance. Edging our fashion ‘parti-pris’ has helped us define our Past, reconsider our Present and envision our Future

Temple Muse's 10th year anniversary campaign combines the fingerprints of IDMA-NOF, Ituen Basi, Style Temple, Ilare, Meena, Grey Projects, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, IAMISIGO, Emilio Pucci, Funke Adepoju, Tiffany Amber and Tzar.

The anniversary is an opportunity to reaffirm their fashion statement in taking a quantum leap into the future.

Temple Muse designers' family created a limited edition collection available in store from May 13th.