Luxury Lingerie Brand, Sshhh launches its first Abuja store

news

Leading Lingerie brand, SSHHH Boutique Ltd announces the opening of its first store in Abuja to meet growing demands for exquisite and affordable lingerie in the region. The store exudes sensuality and feminine prowess, definitely a first of its kind for Abuja!

The craftsmanship of every piece of lingerie at SSHHH is impeccable which makes them desirable to all women. The 64 square-foot Boutique top sellers are foremost high-end brands representing beauty, comfort and durability.

The SSHHH Brand, which already has a store in the heart of Lagos, carries brands that are sultry, has feminine allure, and intricate details in redefining the African woman's sensuality through innovative and cutting-edge products.

Joy Adesanya, CEO of Sshhh boutique, commented that: "We look forward to becoming members of the local Abuja community and building our reputation as lingerie experts, with exceptional customer service in a lush boudoir atmosphere both to the locals and international visitors on holiday in the city”.

Find fashionable and fully supportive Bras, Luxurious Sleepwear, Effective Shapewear, Hosiery, Swimwear and lots more from “In Demand” Nigerian and International designers such as Coco De Mer, Mimi Holliday, Bluebella, Nubian Skin, Bfyne, Andrea Iyamah, Curvy Kate, Magic body Fashion, Va Bien, Vedette and Revel Lingerie most of which are exclusive to the store in Nigeria and Africa, SSHHH remains the one-stop center for lingerie in the Country.

Located at Ruby Center, Amino Kano Crescent, Wuse II, SSHHH will officially open to the public today June 11, 2018. Business hours will be 10am - 7pm, Mondays through Saturdays.

All customers are invited to view our various collections, sip, shop, enjoy free gifts and 10% off all purchases made between 11th and 16th June, 2018.

Details

Facebook: @sshhhlingerie

Instagram: @sshhhlingerie

Twitter: @sshhhlingerie

Interiors designed & executed by @interiorculturebyobiageli

Photographer: @thecannonphotography

Store Number: 080 989 77774