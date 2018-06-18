Lookbook for TFH's debut collection The Journey

The Fabric Hub showcases Modern African Fashion in Menswear with its debut collection, "The Journey".
The collection features bold pieces with Wool-Cashmere blend fabrics and traditional cut, shot against white backgrounds.
The looks also feature Northern Nigerian artefacts which inspired the designs, that depict the mystery and confidence for men to rock the well-embroidery designs.
The collection was showcased at the just concluded Fashion’s Finest Africa (The Epic Show), which by the way, is the brand’s debut fashion runway show.
Lookbook:
Credits
Photographer: Jerrie Rotimi
Stylist: TheStyleInfidel
Fashion Illustrator: Victoria Udoh
Brand Manager: Eniola Edun
Model: Olasunkanmi Abayomi