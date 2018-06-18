Pulse.ng logo
Lookbook for TFH's debut collection The Journey

The Fabric Hub showcases Modern African Fashion in Menswear with its debut collection, "The Journey".

The Fabric Hub launched its fashion designing arm with a debut collection, The Journey. TFH’s Debut Collection is all about “The Journey” as its looks depict simple but elegant menswear fits with strong African roots.

The collection features bold pieces with Wool-Cashmere blend fabrics and traditional cut, shot against white backgrounds.

The looks also feature Northern Nigerian artefacts which inspired the designs, that depict the mystery and confidence for men to rock the well-embroidery designs.

The collection was showcased at the just concluded Fashion’s Finest Africa (The Epic Show), which by the way, is the brand’s debut fashion runway show.

Lookbook:

play
play
play

 

 

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

 

play
play
play

 

play

 

Credits
Photographer: Jerrie Rotimi
Stylist: TheStyleInfidel
Fashion Illustrator: Victoria Udoh
Brand Manager: Eniola Edun
Model: Olasunkanmi Abayomi

 

