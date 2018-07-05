Look at the star that won the N750,000 for best dressed

news

Last month, Filmhouse cinema teamed up with Coca Cola, Diamond Bank and more to host celebrities and influencers to a MET Gala themed premiere for the highly- anticipated movie Ocean’s 8. To celebrate, they hosted a hotly contested costume competition and Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and designer win N750,000 for best dressed.

In keeping with the heist theme of the film, the winning celebrity and designer gained a joint sum of N750,000. The film, which stars an all-star cast including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchette, Rihanna and Mindy Kaling among others, is about a group of talented women who pull-off the heist of the century right under the nose of the fashion crowd.

Diamond Bank sifted through the red carpet looks and narrowed down the results to the winning team made up of Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and costume designer Africcana.

Congrats to the winning duo!