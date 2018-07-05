Look at the star that won the N750,000 for best dressed

After the MET Gala themed Ocean's 8 premiere that held at Filmhouse Cinema, a worthy winner emerges and wins the cash.
In keeping with the heist theme of the film, the winning celebrity and designer gained a joint sum of N750,000. The film, which stars an all-star cast including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchette, Rihanna and Mindy Kaling among others, is about a group of talented women who pull-off the heist of the century right under the nose of the fashion crowd.
Diamond Bank sifted through the red carpet looks and narrowed down the results to the winning team made up of Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and costume designer Africcana.
Congrats to the winning duo!