Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Lisa Folawiyo releases stunning looks from her AW18 collection

Lisa Folawiyo Fashion Designer releases stunning looks from her Autumn/Winter 18 collection

Lisa Folawiyo brings to life a fusion of print with Asian regal in this new collection. Say hello to the looks from her AW18 collection.

  • Published:
Looks from Lisa Folawiyo's Autumn/Winter 18 collection play

Looks from Lisa Folawiyo's Autumn/Winter 18 collection

(Instagram/lisafolawiyo_studio)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Award-winning Fashion designer and street style queen, Lisa Folawiyo, has perfected the art of transforming Ankara into a globally coveted print. Recently, she released stunning looks from her Autumn/Winter 18 collection in which she fuses the traditional and contemporary.

Lisa Folawiyo is a multi-faceted global womenswear and accessories collection. With a strong eye for tailoring and fit, Folawiyo creates feminine and modern silhouettes with nods to traditional African aesthetics. This has given her much success locally and internationally; in Lagos and Johannesburg to London, Paris, Milan and New York; from Lagos Fashion & Design Week to New York Fashion Week.

Her work has also attracted foreign celebrities, as it has been worn by Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Thandie Newton, and Solange Knowles.

This time, Folawiyo releases a nine-look collection for Autumn/Winter 18 which she presented publicly in April but only recently released the photos. The collection features a blend of Asian-like fits with bold colour-splashes and her signature mix of prints. Check out more photos below.

The Painters Apron Look 2 #Backdetail #lisafolawiyo #AW18

A post shared by Lisa Folawiyo Studio (@lisafolawiyo_studio) on

 

| Mix Print embellished Apron midi dress | Look 9 #lisafolawiyo #AW18

A post shared by Lisa Folawiyo Studio (@lisafolawiyo_studio) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Label Lust Bearded Genius is the new frontier for streetwear in Nigeriabullet
2 Wizkid Singer fronts Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 19 collectionbullet
3 Ocean's 8 Style or design the look of the night to win N500,000 from...bullet

Related Articles

Fashion Icon Here's why Lisa Folawiyo is the street style queen
Fashion's Finest Africa 2018 Check out the list of winners from the awards show
Nigerian Style Looking at the 5 fashion designers who have made an impact since 1999
Ozwald Boateng Iconic designer presents his Africanism collection to Vogue
Style Profile We are loving Sal Gbajabiamila's expensive and eclectic style

Fashion

Denrele Edun Check out the VJ's eccentric birthday photos
Cassie Daves Stuns in Denim-on-demin ensemble
Style Profile Blogger, Cassie Daves, wears what she likes and looks good doing it
Rita Dominic sparkles in white LDA at Moet and Chandon's Grand Day party
Nigerian Style Must-see outfits from the Moët Grand Day party
Rihanna heads to the Ocean's 8 after-party
Rihanna Popstar looks ravishing at Ocean's 8 premiere in gold Poiret dress