Lisa Folawiyo releases stunning looks from her AW18 collection

Award-winning Fashion designer and street style queen, Lisa Folawiyo, has perfected the art of transforming Ankara into a globally coveted print. Recently, she released stunning looks from her Autumn/Winter 18 collection in which she fuses the traditional and contemporary.

Lisa Folawiyo is a multi-faceted global womenswear and accessories collection. With a strong eye for tailoring and fit, Folawiyo creates feminine and modern silhouettes with nods to traditional African aesthetics. This has given her much success locally and internationally; in Lagos and Johannesburg to London, Paris, Milan and New York; from Lagos Fashion & Design Week to New York Fashion Week.

Her work has also attracted foreign celebrities, as it has been worn by Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Thandie Newton, and Solange Knowles.

This time, Folawiyo releases a nine-look collection for Autumn/Winter 18 which she presented publicly in April but only recently released the photos. The collection features a blend of Asian-like fits with bold colour-splashes and her signature mix of prints. Check out more photos below.