LFDW 2017 :  Day 1 set to be lit with Style Temple, Ejiro Amos Tafiri & more

For day 1 twelve designers will showcase their latest works with Fashion Focus finalist Morafa kicking off the 2017 edition.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse- LFDW 2017 play

(Pulse)
The 2017 Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week starts in a few hours today 25th October.

The 7th edition of the fashion week will  be held at the Eko Atlantic City for the first time with graffiti artist Osa_seven creating bold artworks at the edition.

LFDW 2017 play

2017 Heineken LFDW hold on 25th - 28th October

(LFDW)

 

For day 1 twelve designers will showcase their latest works with Fashion Focus finalist Morafa kicking off the 2017 edition.

South Africa based Gert Johan Coetzee will be making his LFDW debut while Ghana based Christie Brown and UK based Eki Orleans are also set to showcase their latest collections at the fashion week.

Pulse- LFDW 2017 play

(Pulse)

 

Top Nigerian designers; Style Temple and Ejiro Amos Tafiri known to throw down major presentations are also amongst the designers to kick off the fashion show which will no doubt open the runway shows with a massive bang.

See the complete schedule for day 1 below:

Wednesday October 25th 2017

Pulse at LFDW 2017 play

Pulse X LFDW 2017

(Pulse)

 

6:00 PM - Morafa (Fashion Focus)

6:20 PM - 8th Wanda

6:40 PM - JZO

7:00 PM - Omilua/Titi Belo

7:20 PM - Ugo Monye

7:40 PM - Eki Orleans

BREAK

8:20 PM - Johnson Johnson

8:40 PM - Style Temple

9:00 PM - Kinabuti

9:20 PM - Amede

9:40 PM - Nkwo/Studio 189

10:00 PM - Ejiro Amos Tafiri

Pulse.ng is an official media partner of 2017 Heineken LFDW

