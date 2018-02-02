Lady Biba unveils their chic 'Sangfroid' collection

news

Lady Biba has fast become the go-to designer for the style conscious woman and they have unveiled their chic new 'Sangfroid' collection.

Lady Biba's signature structured dresses , interesting co-ords and must-have jumpsuits are the perfect addition to every woman's wardrobe .

The brand has now released a completely new collection dedicated to the #LadyBoss titled the 'Sangfroid' collection. According to the label, 'Sangfroid' refers to a sense of composure or coolness shown in danger or under trying circumstances.

The collection aims to celebrate the strength and femininity of the woman despite the juxtaposition of the situations that surrounds her.

In a statement released alongside the collection, the brand said:

The pieces are designed for and inspired by the Sangfroid women of the world especially here in Lagos. Amidst the economic hardship and uncertainty; The Lady Boss handles it with grace and poise because she was built for it. She is delicate yet strong, firm yet feminine.

Check out the fantastic new collection below!

Credits



Brand: Lady Biba | @loveladybiba, www.ladybiba.com

Makeup: House Of Tara International | @houseoftara_intl

Hair: Anne Elise Hair | @anneeliserealhair

Models: Idera Johnson, Grace Sangobiyi

Photography and Videography: Tim Mcbaj Visuals | @tim_mcbaj