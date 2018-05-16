Karolyne and Pro Model Africa present The Rebirth Editorial collaboration

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Karolyne and Pro Model Africa present The Rebirth Editorial collabo

This gorgeous collaboration which debuted at Arise Fashion Week is inspired by the immaculate royalty we all have within us.

Fresh off the runway of Arise Fashion week, international fashion designer Karolyne Ashley teamed up with Pro Model Africa to create a shoot that re-imagined the pieces in her latest collection. "The Rebirth".

The collection is a 16 piece body of evening wear looks inspired by the innate process of life in becoming the immaculate royalty that we've all been created to become.
For the shoot, the collaborative team linked forces with Nigerian based photographer Tunbi Samuel and makeup artist Ella Gigi to create the euphoric imagery. In the first scene, the water colored dresses merged with the models to resemble goddesses of the sea.

Floating printed silk and iridescent sequins illuminated the essence of the tropics as the ladies grew from the depths of the ocean. In scene two, there was a more refined aristocratic approach to this queenship. The ladies were outfitted in darker more astute garments with ornate jewels embellishments. Representing the Duchess and Queen that rose to power and claimed their royal thrones.

Credits


Designer/Styling: karolyneAshley
Models: Victoria and Diana of Pro Model Africa
Mua: Ellah_gigi_
Styling:Itunuoluwapolayemi
Photographer : Tunbisamuelphotography

