Kanye West's latest campaign is his wildest one yet

Kanye West's controversial Yeezy fashion line has returned with a bizarre ad campaign that has already ruffled a few feathers.

  • Published:
The Clermont Twins pose for the Yeezy Season 6 campaign play

(Daily Mail)
Always the provocateur Kanye West dropped some very eye-catching images for his latest Yeezy sneaker on Tuesday. For a man who has done some pretty wild things, Kanye West's latest campaign is his wildest one yet.

The rapper and designer surprised fans as he posted dozens of NSFW images of models wearing the Yeezy 500 Supermoon Yellow sneaker and little else on his Twitter account yesterday.

For his latest campaign, the designer, 41, took social media influencer marketing to the next level by hiring influencers and online celebrities, including a porn star called Lela Star who looks eerily similar to his wife, Kim Kardashian.

A couple intertwined in a provocative pose for Yeezy Season 6 play

(Daily Mail)

 

A model gets on her knees for Yeezy Season 6 play

(Daily Mail)

Other models featured include Veneda Budny, Kristen Noel Crawley and Bad Girls Club alumni turned Instagram stars the Clermont Twins.

The images were shot by Eli Russell Linnetz and showed most of the models wearing a variety of garments from the Yeezy line including bike shorts, crop tops and hoodies.

But some, like the photos of the Clermont Twins, show lots of flesh as the women sit facing each other topless and embracing with their legs wrapped around each other's torsos.


It's not the first time Kanye has turned to wife Kim for inspiration. The Yeezy 6 campaign in January saw a host of stars, including Paris Hilton, emulating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wearing a range of Yeezy outfits and running various errands around the streets of LA.

