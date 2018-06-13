Pulse.ng logo
JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos

JZO's 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos

The beauty of Lagos is captured with this striking new collection from menswear designer JZO.

  • Published:
JZO's 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos

JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos

(JZO)
Menswear brand JZO has released its Resort 2018 collection called Eko City Series which captures the essence of Lagos.

The minimal pieces in the collection simply reflect what Lagos is known for using scenic shots of the city by photographer Obidinma Nnebe.

Modelled by Musician Ladi Poe the lookbook shows off the matching pants and shirt sets all in black.

ALSO READ: Menswear brand unveils breezy summer shorts

JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos play

JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos

(JZO)

JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos play

JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos

(JZO)

 

JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos play

JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos

(JZO)

 

JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos play

JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos

(JZO)

ALSO READ: Menswear brand goes unconventional with Summer '17 campaign lookbook

Credits


Brand: JZO | @JZO_ng
Photographer: Kadara Enyeasi | @enyeasi.k ·
Model: Ladipoe | @ladipoe
Styling: Ola Akindeinde | @_8.25am

