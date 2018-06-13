JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos

The beauty of Lagos is captured with this striking new collection from menswear designer JZO.
The minimal pieces in the collection simply reflect what Lagos is known for using scenic shots of the city by photographer Obidinma Nnebe.
Modelled by Musician Ladi Poe the lookbook shows off the matching pants and shirt sets all in black.
ALSO READ: Menswear brand unveils breezy summer shorts
ALSO READ: Menswear brand goes unconventional with Summer '17 campaign lookbook
Brand: JZO | @JZO_ng
Photographer: Kadara Enyeasi | @enyeasi.k ·
Model: Ladipoe | @ladipoe
Styling: Ola Akindeinde | @_8.25am