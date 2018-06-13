JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos

news

Menswear brand JZO has released its Resort 2018 collection called Eko City Series which captures the essence of Lagos.

The minimal pieces in the collection simply reflect what Lagos is known for using scenic shots of the city by photographer Obidinma Nnebe.

Modelled by Musician Ladi Poe the lookbook shows off the matching pants and shirt sets all in black.

Credits



Brand: JZO | @JZO_ng

Photographer: Kadara Enyeasi | @enyeasi.k ·

Model: Ladipoe | @ladipoe

Styling: Ola Akindeinde | @_8.25am