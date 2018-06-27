Join this designer for an unmissable asian-inspired bloc party

news

CLAN, the premium ready to wear fashion label under Deola Sagoe Limited is set to host fashion lovers and enthusiasts to 2 days of shopping and fun tagged the HARAJUKU Bloc Party on the 6th & 7th of July 2018. Join them for an unmissable asian-inspired bloc party.



The Asian themed pop up event will feature fashion, music, exquisite cocktails and great food.

The label have partnered with great brands like Absolute Vodka, who will be providing an awesome range of cocktails at the event, as well as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts who will be providing their signature mouth watering doughnuts.



Jeun Soke, The AJ’s, Waffles N Cream, Florence H, Arami Essentials and Aralia By Nature partnering with them and selling their products at the event.



The HARAJUKU Bloc Party promises to be the ultimate shopping experience.

Make sure you don't miss it!

The Clan girl has bloomed into her final form if this collection is anything to go by. 'Vent', meaning 'the release or expression of a strong emotion, energy' is the apt name of the collection as the Clan sisters have clearly poured themselves into every stitch to produce this design dream come true.

The metamorphosis of Clan is evident when we look back at their past collections . The ethos of Clan began as 'a fresh and irreverent style, for edgy, style-conscious girls and guys who like to stay ahead of the fashion curve', and though it is still all those things, the label has evolved into so much more. Clan has done away with it signature minimalism and adopted techniques that are reminiscent of their mother's baroque-esque aesthetic. The collection, punctuated with intricate ruching, frills, lace inserts and elegant fringing is dramatic, sexy and memorable.

According to Clan's official Instagram @clanrtw:

The V.E.N.T 2018 collection is ultra modern, ulta chic French silhouettes meet an urban renewal building infused with rich African culture. This collection readdresses the position of a woman in today's society. She is beautiful but that is not her entire essence. She is no longer defined by all the things that she looks like she should be, but all the things she looks like she shouldn't be- a protector, a breadwinner, a leader.

This collection is so much more than a body of work, it's a battle cry from a new generation of women refusing to be bound by what does not serve them. Clan is designing clothes for independent, free-spirited, adventurous young women who want the way they dress to reflect their emboldened attitudes.

From the spectacular evening dresses with cut out chest areas, lace necklines that are reminiscent of the Victoria era and puff sleeves to the young and vibrant velvet pink co-ords with ruching and sneakers to match. This collection has something for everybody, a piece for every mood, an outfit for every occassion.