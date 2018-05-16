Jeweller releases a unique collection inspired by the ancient city of Zaria

news

Jeweller Gbenga Artsmith has released a new line of earrings, necklaces, and rings in eye-catching designs. The unique new collection is inspired by the ancient city of Zaria.

Titled Zaria, the collection is a contemporary adaptation of life in the ancient city of Zaria in Northern Nigeria. The pieces are ingenious and meticulously crafted to bring familiar nuances of the city to life.

The inspirations from the conservative northern city heavily influenced everything in the lookbook- from the use of exotic snake skin, conceptualisation, cultural aesthetics to the intentional styling.

Credits



Model: @officialmaryrich

Jewelry: @gbengaartsmith

Makeup: @kelynstouch

Photography: @photons_photography

Styling: @gbengaayodada

Location: @theplectrumhub