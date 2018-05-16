Jeweller releases a unique collection inspired by the ancient city of Zaria

The pieces from this stunning new collection are ingenious and meticulously crafted to bring familiar nuances of the city to life.
Titled Zaria, the collection is a contemporary adaptation of life in the ancient city of Zaria in Northern Nigeria. The pieces are ingenious and meticulously crafted to bring familiar nuances of the city to life.
The inspirations from the conservative northern city heavily influenced everything in the lookbook- from the use of exotic snake skin, conceptualisation, cultural aesthetics to the intentional styling.
Model: @officialmaryrich
Jewelry: @gbengaartsmith
Makeup: @kelynstouch
Photography: @photons_photography
Styling: @gbengaayodada
Location: @theplectrumhub