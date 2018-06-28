Jewel Jemila's 'Elegant Serenity' collection celebrates strong women

Using a carefully selected palette of bold colours combined with daring designs, Jewel Jemila captures the essence of a fierce woman.
This pretty new collection expresses the vibrancy, appeal and zest of strong women.
Jewel Jemila uses bold designs, fabrics and textures with a colour palette that transitions from bright to dark expressing tenderness and a burst of energy.
The pieces are designed to accentuate feminine curves in a mild and graceful way for the real woman.
Brand: @JewelJemila
Photographer: @felixcrown
Makeup: @tennycocostudio
Model: @adukebey__