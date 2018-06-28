Jewel Jemila's 'Elegant Serenity' collection celebrates strong women

news

Emerging Nigerian womenswear brand, Jewel Jemila has unveiled the lookbook for its Elegant Serenity collection which celebrates strong women.

This pretty new collection expresses the vibrancy, appeal and zest of strong women.

Jewel Jemila uses bold designs, fabrics and textures with a colour palette that transitions from bright to dark expressing tenderness and a burst of energy.

The pieces are designed to accentuate feminine curves in a mild and graceful way for the real woman.

Credits



Brand: @JewelJemila

Photographer: @felixcrown

Makeup: @tennycocostudio

Model: @adukebey__