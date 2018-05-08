Jennifer Sutton announced as headline speaker at FFA 2018 conference

news

Fashions Finest Africa (FFA) will hold the maiden edition of FFA Conference on Friday, 25th May 2018, at the Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel. Jennifer Sutton has been announced as the Headline Speaker at the FFA 2018 Conference . Jenni, as she’s popularly known, is the Development Director at Fashion Enter, the UK's leading ethical garment manufacturer.

Jenni joined Fashion Enter in 2006 as a paid intern when Fashion Enter UK was incorporated and has seen the company grow and develop from a team of four employees to what it is today. As Development Director, Jenni is responsible for all new business strategic decisions and works across all functions of the business.

Fashion Enter’s 7,500 square foot Factory in North London manufactures 10,000 garments a week for leading retailers such as ASOS and David Nieper and incorporates a Fashion Studio for sampling and small production runs for London Fashion Week designers and new business start-ups. As Development Director Jenni plays an active role in the business support for new and emerging designers ensuring the next generation of fashion creatives receive the right guidance they need including; mentoring, seminars, workshops, advice and promotion via Fashion Enter's sister company FashionCapital.co.uk - the UK's portal for the industry. The site fully supports the fashion industry as a one-stop online resource with a dedicated team of journalists, mentors and industry experts to ensure users receive a unique and comprehensive insight into the world of fashion, manufacturing and business.

As the Headline speaker, Jenni Sutton will be discussing the British fashion industry and how Fashion Enter now successfully produces up to 10,000units a week in a fully compliant factory, whilst offering accredited qualifications across the complete garment life-cycle for succession planning. She will also be explaining how their model can be replicated in Nigeria

The FFA 2018 Conference and Epic Show is a three-day event running from Friday 25 May to Sunday 27 May 2018; it will be three days of nonstop fashion with a lot of development activities for those in the business of fashion and for lovers of fashion .

Following the conference on Friday Morning, in the evening there would be a prestigious Awards Ceremony to celebrate those who have made a mark in the fashion industry.

The fashion show will hold on Saturday and Sunday, featuring Student designers, New and Emerging designers and established designers out of Africa . In addition, FFA 2018 will also play hosts to a wide range of Exhibitors and marketplace vendors giving fashion lovers the opportunity to shop till they drop.

Event Statement from Jenni Sutton:

As the UK's leading ethical garment manufacturer (SMETA and Fast Forward approved) aligned with a Fashion Technology Academy for technical skills training, Fashion Enter is delighted to be a guest speaker at the Fashions Finest Africa Conference and Epic Show. Development Director, Jenni Sutton will be discussing the British fashion industry and how Fashion Enter now successfully produces up to 10,000 units a week in a fully compliant factory, whilst offering accredited qualifications across the complete garment lifecycle for succession planning. All these practices can be disseminated, and Fashion Enter is honored to be discussing their business model in Nigeria at this esteemed event.