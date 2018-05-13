Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Introducing Local by Michelle Arowoshola

As Africa Fashion Week Nigeria draws nearer, we meet one of the designers showcasing and she talks about her eclectic brand.

  Published:
Creative Director of Local, Michelle Arowoshola
Local by Michelle Arowoshola is an innovative high-end/high street brand for both men and women. The brand incorporates elements of sportswear with tailoring and focuses on ready-to-wear pieces. Africa Fashion Week Nigeria introduces Local by Michelle Arowoshola.

ALSO READ: Upcoming show shines a spotlight on featured designer Erenti

The label is unique because the print on the fabric is original and designed in-house. The styles also reflect black culture within the UK and Nigeria and aims to encourage people from all ethnic backgrounds to embrace their culture and to see culture as something to be valued and celebrated in addition to being fashionable.


Its founder, Michelle Arowoshola's love for fashion spanned from her interest in art and textiles.

ALSO READ: Designer Lilifey's Fashion talks about African fashion's worldwide impact


What inspired your fashion journey?
Michelle Arowoshola:  My fashion journey was inspired by my interest for art through out the years this interest had filtered into a broader interest for design both graphic, textiles, and 3D art, which finally developed into a focus on fashion design.

What was your first ever fashion creation, what inspired it? Did you like it?
Michelle Arowoshola:  My first ever fashion creation was a spider web dress, which was inspired by surrealism, I liked it for what is was at the time, however I could have pushed the design further.
 
What has been your challenge as a designer in Africa?
Michelle Arowoshola: Thus far, my challenge was finding the right manufactures best suited
for the brand however I have not had any major challenges
 
What does fashion mean to you?
Michelle Arowoshola:  Fashion means to me an expression of self and creative thoughts made real.

Introducing Local by Michelle Arowoshola

 

Most unforgettable experience as a designer.
Michele Arowoshola: Seeing my graduate collection on the runway.
 
Tell us about the collection you intend to showcase on AFWN runway
Michelle Arowoshola:  The collection is based on transport which is symbolic to transition of one moving from one place to another. The collection consists of both men’s and woman’s wear it is a heavily based print collection, however the cut and silhouette styles of our garments are complimentary to the prints which create a medium between boldness, simplicity and detail the collection consists of some tailoring, mild elements of sports wear and a high attention to detail.

What is your outlook on African fashion and its impact worldwide?
Michelle Arowoshola: I feel Africa is always inspiring the world culturally and especially within fashion and does not get near enough credit and acknowledgement has it should.

