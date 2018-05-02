Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Industry experts and press gather for special cocktail party

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week 2018 Industry experts and press gather for special cocktail party

As Lagos Bridal Fashion Week draws nearer, press and industry experts gathered at the exclusive cocktail party organised by Call Her Classic.

  • Published:
Mai Atafo at the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week party play

Mai Atafo at the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week party

(Lagos Bridal Fashion Week)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With just a few days to the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week Events, LBFW held a press cocktail on the 26th of April 2018, at Temple Muse Victoria Island, Lagos. Industry experts and press gather for special cocktail party which was founded by Call Her Classic.

An event founded by the Call Her Classic Fashion Agency, Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is an initiative established to promote the Nigerian Bridal Fashion industry throughout the African continent and beyond.

To kick off the event, Ayomide, Founder of Call Her Classic and Lagos Bridal Fashion Week said,

“We are extremely excited to bring to you Lagos Bridal Fashion Week, Nigeria’s First Bridal Fashion Week which puts us on the map amongst other renowned Bridal Fashion Weeks in the world including London, Barcelona and New York. We can all agree that there is a growing demand and patronage for home grown wedding/bridal brands. We have decided to use this opportunity to support the local businesses by offering them exposure to brides not only in Nigeria but around Africa. We are also giving other African designers access to a new market - Nigerian brides”.

Guests in attendance included: Afua Osei, Mai Atafo, Simi Esiri, Ink Eze, Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Morayo and Jide Odukoya of JOP Studios, and Gbenga Artsmith amongst others.

Mimi Onalaja at the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week cocktail party play

Mimi Onalaja at the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week cocktail party

(Lagos Bridal Fashion Week)

Ini Dima-Okojie at the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week cocktail party play

Ini Dima-Okojie at the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week cocktail party

(Lagos Bridal Fashion Week)

Ink Eze and guests play

Ink Eze and guests

(Lagos Bridal Fashion Week)

Model and bride-to-be Makida Moka play

Model and bride-to-be Makida Moka

(Lagos Bridal Fashion Week)

 

Lagos Bridal Week Project Manager, Stephanie Omenai talked through the three-day experience which will feature a curated list of Pan-African bridal designers for the daily runway shows, Masterclasses by renowned wedding industry leaders and the LBFW Bridal Boutique. The boutique will house a collection of vendors retailing bridal (and wedding) items as well as private rooms for consultations with designers and bridal stylists.

Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Coca Cola West, expressed that Coca Cola is proud to be one of the sponsors at Lagos Bridal Fashion Week. She mentioned the fact that Coca-Cola is always willing to support female owned businesses as women are at the centre of their success as a world-class business.

The official Makeup sponsor, BLK/OPL Nigeria, one of the world’s leading makeup brands mentioned that makeup is essential to every bride and this is why they have decided to partner with LBFW.

“When you think bridal, you think makeup. We are excited to be supporting the first ever Bridal Fashion Week here in Nigeria’’ remarked Tolani Aremu, BLK/OPL Nigeria Brand Ambassador. 


Other key speakers at Lagos Bridal Fashion Week press cocktail were, Marketing Director Kuddy cosmetics Abdul Fashola and Creative Designer of Elizabeth and Lace Bridal, Idu Omumonu who also expressed their excitement in being a part of LBFW 2018.

Details

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week will run from the 4th to the 6th of May at Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Purchase tickets to the runway shows www.lagosbridalfw.com/tickets

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is organized by the Call Her Classic Fashion Agency @callherclassic


Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is proudly sponsored by: Airtel, CocaCola, GTBank, Aiteo, Prudent Energy, SACHOL, Delta Airlines, RwandAir, Sifax Group and Nucleus Holdings.

Official Hair Sponsor: Kuddy Cosmetics

Official Makeup Sponsor: Black Opal Nigeria

Official Nail Sponsor: Nail and Beauty Affairs Salon and Spa


Partners: Lagos State, Lagos Continental Hotel, Lasis Security.

Media Partners: Aisle Perfect, BEN TV, Classic FM 97.3, BellaNaija Weddings, Guardian Life, Genevieve Magazine, Konbini, Kreglex Media, LoveWeddingsNG, Multichoice Nigeria, Ovation, Page 3, Schick Magazine, Silverbird Television, This Day Style, The Beat FM 99.9, WFM 91.7.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Rhoda Ebun This week on Style 411, celebrity stylist talks androgynous stylebullet
2 Polo Avenue Popular luxury store launches their summer campaign and...bullet
3 Pulse Fashion 6 dresses women shouldn’t wear to their friend’s weddingbullet

Related Articles

Wedding Dress Introducing Lagos Bridal Fashion Week from May 4th-6th 2018 
Vera Wang Bridal designer icon designs special cakes for Ladurée
Lagos Bridal Fashion Week 2018 Tickets are now on sale for this unique wedding event
Bridal Fashion Keds and Kate Spade have released a sneaker collection specially for brides
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 fashion brands of the year

Fashion

Runtown wearing a checked suit by Head of State and Luis Vuitton bumbag
Runtown Artist proves he's a beacon of light for the culture in Hunger magazine interview
Erenti's modern meets native vibe
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Upcoming show shines a spotlight on featured designer Erenti
Rihanna's stunning look for Met Gala 2017
Met Gala Everything you need to know about this legendary fashion event
Emerging womenswear label RHB style releases trendy Spring collection
Lookbook Emerging womenswear label RHB style releases trendy Spring collection