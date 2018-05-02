news

With just a few days to the Lagos Bridal Fashion Week Events, LBFW held a press cocktail on the 26th of April 2018, at Temple Muse Victoria Island, Lagos. Industry experts and press gather for special cocktail party which was founded by Call Her Classic.

An event founded by the Call Her Classic Fashion Agency, Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is an initiative established to promote the Nigerian Bridal Fashion industry throughout the African continent and beyond.

To kick off the event, Ayomide, Founder of Call Her Classic and Lagos Bridal Fashion Week said,

“We are extremely excited to bring to you Lagos Bridal Fashion Week, Nigeria’s First Bridal Fashion Week which puts us on the map amongst other renowned Bridal Fashion Weeks in the world including London, Barcelona and New York. We can all agree that there is a growing demand and patronage for home grown wedding/bridal brands. We have decided to use this opportunity to support the local businesses by offering them exposure to brides not only in Nigeria but around Africa. We are also giving other African designers access to a new market - Nigerian brides”.

Guests in attendance included: Afua Osei, Mai Atafo, Simi Esiri, Ink Eze, Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Morayo and Jide Odukoya of JOP Studios, and Gbenga Artsmith amongst others.

Lagos Bridal Week Project Manager, Stephanie Omenai talked through the three-day experience which will feature a curated list of Pan-African bridal designers for the daily runway shows, Masterclasses by renowned wedding industry leaders and the LBFW Bridal Boutique. The boutique will house a collection of vendors retailing bridal (and wedding) items as well as private rooms for consultations with designers and bridal stylists.

Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Coca Cola West, expressed that Coca Cola is proud to be one of the sponsors at Lagos Bridal Fashion Week. She mentioned the fact that Coca-Cola is always willing to support female owned businesses as women are at the centre of their success as a world-class business.

The official Makeup sponsor, BLK/OPL Nigeria, one of the world’s leading makeup brands mentioned that makeup is essential to every bride and this is why they have decided to partner with LBFW.

“When you think bridal, you think makeup. We are excited to be supporting the first ever Bridal Fashion Week here in Nigeria’’ remarked Tolani Aremu, BLK/OPL Nigeria Brand Ambassador.



Other key speakers at Lagos Bridal Fashion Week press cocktail were, Marketing Director Kuddy cosmetics Abdul Fashola and Creative Designer of Elizabeth and Lace Bridal, Idu Omumonu who also expressed their excitement in being a part of LBFW 2018.

Details

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week will run from the 4th to the 6th of May at Federal Palace, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Purchase tickets to the runway shows www.lagosbridalfw.com/tickets

Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is organized by the Call Her Classic Fashion Agency @callherclassic



Lagos Bridal Fashion Week is proudly sponsored by: Airtel, CocaCola, GTBank, Aiteo, Prudent Energy, SACHOL, Delta Airlines, RwandAir, Sifax Group and Nucleus Holdings.

Official Hair Sponsor: Kuddy Cosmetics

Official Makeup Sponsor: Black Opal Nigeria

Official Nail Sponsor: Nail and Beauty Affairs Salon and Spa



Partners: Lagos State, Lagos Continental Hotel, Lasis Security.



Media Partners: Aisle Perfect, BEN TV, Classic FM 97.3, BellaNaija Weddings, Guardian Life, Genevieve Magazine, Konbini, Kreglex Media, LoveWeddingsNG, Multichoice Nigeria, Ovation, Page 3, Schick Magazine, Silverbird Television, This Day Style, The Beat FM 99.9, WFM 91.7.