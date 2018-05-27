Ifu Ennada, Leo stun in pre-wedding inspired shoot

The pair rocked both traditional and English wedding attires, and totally looked the part.
The Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates made a beautiful couple for the shoot.
ALSO READ:
The pair rocked both traditional and English wedding attires, and totally looked the part.
The shoot was sot by @abusalamiphotography. See stunning snaps from the shoot above.
Muse @ifuennada
Muse @sirleobdasilva
Bridal designer @yemishoyemi
Mua @diolsclassics
Lashes @lashbyyakky
Light assistant @temmy__18
Beads: @fibeads
Filming @oska1483
Filming @niralof
Hair @harllymart
Editor @oskamediaconcept
Gele @trinatouchMuse @ifuennada
Muse @sirleobdasilva
Bridal designer @yemishoyemi
Mua @diolsclassics
Lashes @lashbyyakky
Light assistant @temmy__18
Beads: @fibeads
Filming @oska1483
Filming @niralof
Hair @harllymart
Editor @oskamediaconcept
Gele @trinatouch