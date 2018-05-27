Ifu Ennada, Leo stun in pre-wedding inspired shoot

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ifu Ennada and Leo teamed up for a pre-wedding inspired shoot and boy do they look perfect together!

The Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates made a beautiful couple for the shoot.

ALSO READ:

The pair rocked both traditional and English wedding attires, and totally looked the part.

The shoot was sot by @abusalamiphotography. See stunning snaps from the shoot above.

Muse @ifuennada

Muse @sirleobdasilva

Bridal designer @yemishoyemi

Mua @diolsclassics

Lashes @lashbyyakky

Light assistant @temmy__18

Beads: @fibeads

Filming @oska1483

Filming @niralof

Hair @harllymart

Editor @oskamediaconcept

Gele @trinatouchMuse @ifuennada

Muse @sirleobdasilva

Bridal designer @yemishoyemi

Mua @diolsclassics

Lashes @lashbyyakky

Light assistant @temmy__18

Beads: @fibeads

Filming @oska1483

Filming @niralof

Hair @harllymart

Editor @oskamediaconcept

Gele @trinatouch