Here's some print inspiration from the ’Bottom belle’ crooner,
Her signature fashion style involves rocking bold prints with her trademark afro.
Pulling off prints that get you noticed can be hard - after all everyone is wearing ankara. Omawumi however has mastered the art of mixing and matching prints flawlessly from dresses to skirts to shirts. Her style is consistent and elegant.
Here are eight lessons you can learn from her style.
In the picture above she rocks an Ituen Bassey kimono.
The mum of two flaunts her figure in this body con dress by Rozarri Couture.
Who made the rules anyway?
She wears short print dresses with confidence and you should too!
Because a classic 'bubu' kaftan will never go out of fashion.
Omawumi never sticks to the same thing; some times she matches her prints with solid complimenting colours.
The littlest details can make your outfit unforgetable.
It's never too late to join the co-ord trend. Make it a twin thing with a matching co-ord ankara set.