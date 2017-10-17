Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Fashion print inspiration from Omawumi

Omawumi Lessons in rocking ankara prints from the singer

Here's some print inspiration from the ’Bottom belle’ crooner,

  • Published:
Omawumi play

Omawumi

(Omawumi)
Ankara prints are a staple wardrobe piece for any African woman. When it comes to rocking ankara prints in Nigerian singer Omawumi does it well.

Her signature fashion style involves rocking bold prints with her trademark afro.

Pulling off prints that get you noticed can be hard - after all everyone is wearing ankara. Omawumi however has mastered the art of mixing and matching prints flawlessly from dresses to skirts to shirts.  Her style is consistent and elegant.

Here are eight lessons you can learn from her style.

Wear trending fashion styles in prints

Omawumi play

Omawumi in Ituen Basi jacket and Rozarri Couture bodycon dress

In the picture above she rocks an Ituen Bassey kimono.

Be bold enough to rock a body con

play Omawumi (Pulse)

The mum of two flaunts her figure in this body con dress by Rozarri Couture.

ALSO READ: Did you know ankara isn't originally African?

Forget the rules about rocking outfits with multiple prints

Who made the rules anyway?

Life is too short to wear boring dresses

Omawumi play

Omawumi for Guardian Life

(Guardian Life )

She wears short print dresses with confidence and you should too!

Wear timeless pieces

Because a classic 'bubu' kaftan will never go out of fashion.

ALSO READ: Stella Mccartney's SS18 collection takes inspiration from 'Yoruba Mummies' kaftan

Mix it up

Omawumi play

Omawumi for Guardian Life

(Guardian Life )

Omawumi never sticks to the same thing; some times she matches her prints with solid complimenting colours.

Print fringes are sexy

#glomegamusictourbenin #rerock @maiatafo X @ituenbasi #omawonder #omawumi

A post shared by omawumi (@omawonder) on

The littlest details can make your outfit unforgetable.

Co-ordinate it

play Omawumi (Facebook)

It's never too late to join the co-ord trend. Make it a twin thing with a matching co-ord ankara set.

