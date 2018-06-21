Pulse.ng logo
How to rock the beret trend

From Tiwa Savage to Denola Grey, these celebrities sure know how to jump on a trend.

  • Published:
Wizkid and Tiwa are all shades of stylish in the beret trend play

(Instagram/Tiwasavage)
The beret trend has since returned, straying from the boys scout or Paramilitary looks that one was used to. There are many ways to style it, so let these Nigerian celebrities teach us how to rock the Beret trend.

Your favourite influencers and celebrities are bringing berets back and we are here for it. There are lots of ways to wear the French hat, and if you're unsure about how to style the beret without looking like secondary school student or a cliché Paris tourist, look no further than these fashionable celebs and their stylists who have mastered the look.

1. Black Berets Matter

This classic black beret can be worn by both male and female. To perfect this look, wear with bold prints or a pop of colour.

Toke Makinwa rocks a classic black beret play

Toke Makinwa rocks a classic black beret

(Instagram/Tokemakinwa)

Timini Egbuson in classic black beret play

Timini Egbuson in classic black beret

(Casterklicks)

 

Toke Makinwa, Timini Egbuson, Tiwa Savage, Bovi are just a few of the celebrities that have rocked this style.

2. Go bad with Leather

Want to bring out your bad side? Add the leather beret to your moderate outfit or to complete your gothic ensemble.

Tiwa Savage looking luxe in leather play

Tiwa Savage looking luxe in leather

(Zumi ng)

 

Tiwa Savage, Simi and others join the likes of Rihanna, Beyonce and Gigi Hadid by looking luxe in leather berets.

3. Paint the town Red

The red beret is as fashionable as it gets. Artistes Simi and Wizkid are frequent red-beret fashionistas.

simi looks stunning in red beret play

simi looks stunning in red beret

(Instagram/Symplysimi)

wizkid looks stylish in red beret play

wizkid looks stylish in red beret

(Greenflick)

 

Add another splash of red in your make up or socks to coordinate this outfit.

4. Bedazzle It

Tired of your beret looking so simple? Bedazzle it.

Denola Grey bedazzling looks in beret play

Denola Grey bedazzling looks in beret

(Instagram/denolagrey)

Ebube Nwagbo in bedazzled beret play

Ebube Nwagbo in bedazzled beret

(Instagram/poshesteb)

 

Leave it to fashion consultant Denola Grey and Actress Ebube Nwagbo to teach us how to wear bedazzled berets.

5. Colour Pop

Go big, Go bold with a colour pop beret.

Kizz Daniel pops in yellow beret play

Kizz Daniel pops in yellow beret

(nairaland)

 

Cassie Daves pops in coloured outfit and pink beret play

Cassie Daves pops in coloured outfit and pink beret

(Cassiedaves)

 

Be it mustard yellow, or pink, join the likes of lifestyle blogger Cassie Daves and Kizz Daniel with your colour pop French hat.

How do you like to wear yours?

