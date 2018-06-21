news

The beret trend has since returned, straying from the boys scout or Paramilitary looks that one was used to. There are many ways to style it, so let these Nigerian celebrities teach us how to rock the Beret trend.

Your favourite influencers and celebrities are bringing berets back and we are here for it. There are lots of ways to wear the French hat, and if you're unsure about how to style the beret without looking like secondary school student or a cliché Paris tourist, look no further than these fashionable celebs and their stylists who have mastered the look.

1. Black Berets Matter

This classic black beret can be worn by both male and female. To perfect this look, wear with bold prints or a pop of colour.

Toke Makinwa, Timini Egbuson, Tiwa Savage, Bovi are just a few of the celebrities that have rocked this style.

2. Go bad with Leather

Want to bring out your bad side? Add the leather beret to your moderate outfit or to complete your gothic ensemble.

Tiwa Savage, Simi and others join the likes of Rihanna, Beyonce and Gigi Hadid by looking luxe in leather berets.

3. Paint the town Red

The red beret is as fashionable as it gets. Artistes Simi and Wizkid are frequent red-beret fashionistas.

Add another splash of red in your make up or socks to coordinate this outfit.

4. Bedazzle It

Tired of your beret looking so simple? Bedazzle it.

Leave it to fashion consultant Denola Grey and Actress Ebube Nwagbo to teach us how to wear bedazzled berets.

5. Colour Pop

Go big, Go bold with a colour pop beret.

Be it mustard yellow, or pink, join the likes of lifestyle blogger Cassie Daves and Kizz Daniel with your colour pop French hat.

How do you like to wear yours?