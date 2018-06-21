How personal experience inspired Amber Rose's new collection

news

Activist and former Stripper, Amber Rose, has collaborated with Simply Be to create an all-size-inclusive women's wear collection that ranges from 6-32. There is no doubt the model's new collection is for every woman.

Amber Rose has been involved with movements concerning women ranging from slut-shaming to sexuality. Very recently, she announced that she will be releasing a new womenswear collection that focuses on making every woman feel comfortable and accepted in their clothes.

"I didn't want to leave any girl behind," the entrepreneur says in her interview with People.

ALSO READ: Lisa Folawiyo releases her AW18 collection

The collection is called "Simply Amber" and is in collaboration with Simply Be, a body-positive fashion brand.

She talks to People about how her personal experience inspired the collection:

“After I had my son I was 202 pounds and it took me almost a year to lose the weight. So I was wearing plus-size for a while and I found it very difficult to find easy pieces to throw on that I felt comfortable in.”

Also Read: TFH's releases its debut menswear collection

Amber and plus-size retailer joined forces on the 25-piece capsule collection that is available on the Simply Be site from today, June 20.

Speaking on her collection, she added:

“I just love that it comes in all shapes and sizes. I’m very body positive and I didn’t want to leave any girl out, so we have all sizes for every shape of women. That’s pretty much why I wanted to do this line with them. I’m a mom, I work a lot. I wanted to have easy pieces that I could dress up or dress down and add accessories to them and wear while on-the-go. I wanted something convenient for girls, to kind of flow on and still look fabulous.”