Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

How personal experience inspired Amber Rose's new collection

Amber Rose How personal experience inspired the model's new collection

Activist and model, Amber Rose, releases her new collection "Simply Amber" that leaves no size behind.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Amber Rose for her new collection play

Amber Rose for her new collection

(Instagram/simplybeusa)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Activist and former Stripper, Amber Rose, has collaborated with Simply Be to create an all-size-inclusive women's wear collection that ranges from 6-32. There is no doubt the model's new collection is for every woman.

Amber Rose has been involved with movements concerning women ranging from slut-shaming to sexuality. Very recently, she announced that she will be releasing a new womenswear collection that focuses on making every woman feel comfortable and accepted in their clothes.

"I didn't want to leave any girl behind," the entrepreneur says in her interview with People.

ALSO READ: Lisa Folawiyo releases her AW18 collection

The collection is called "Simply Amber" and is in collaboration with Simply Be, a body-positive fashion brand.

She talks to People about how her personal experience inspired the collection:

“After I had my son I was 202 pounds and it took me almost a year to lose the weight. So I was wearing plus-size for a while and I found it very difficult to find easy pieces to throw on that I felt comfortable in.”

Also Read: TFH's releases its debut menswear collection

Amber and plus-size retailer joined forces on the 25-piece capsule collection that is available on the Simply Be site from today, June 20.

amber rose in a piece from her collection play

amber rose in a piece from her collection

(Instagram/simplybeusa)

 

Speaking on her collection, she added:

“I just love that it comes in all shapes and sizes. I’m very body positive and I didn’t want to leave any girl out, so we have all sizes for every shape of women. That’s pretty much why I wanted to do this line with them. I’m a mom, I work a lot. I wanted to have easy pieces that I could dress up or dress down and add accessories to them and wear while on-the-go. I wanted something convenient for girls, to kind of flow on and still look fabulous.”

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer fronts Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 19 collectionbullet
2 Ocean's 8 Style or design the look of the night to win N500,000 from...bullet
3 Trending These Off-White belts are a must-have this seasonbullet

Related Articles

Lisa Folawiyo Fashion Designer releases stunning looks from her Autumn/Winter 18 collection
Wizkid Singer fronts Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 19 collection
Lookbook TFH’s debut collection is all about “The Journey”
Elora Collection Emerging modest womenswear brand drops their Eid collection
Lookbook JZO’s 'Eko City Series' captures the essence of Lagos
Lookbook Trouvai lingerie is 'Intentional' about making everybody feel sexy
Ozwald Boateng Iconic designer presents his Africanism collection to Vogue
Something for the Ladies Luxury Lingerie Brand, Sshhh launches its first Abuja store

Fashion

The fashionable 3-year-old Godsuella
Kids Fashion The fashionable 3-year-old everyone is talking about
chanel iman stuns in hip high dress
Chanel Iman Check out the hip-high slit of the supermodel's maternity wear
Wizkid and Tiwa are all shades of stylish in the beret trend
Style Tips Nigerian celebrities teach us how to rock the Beret trend
Cee-C Big Brother Naija ex-housemate's wardrobe is style goals