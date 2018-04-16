Hip Hop newcomer shuts down Coachella with Left Eye homage

Cardi B performed her whole album 'Invasion of Privacy' whilst giving a touching tribute to the late Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes and shut down the festival.
Cardi B had hinted earlier on Instagram that she would be doing something to honour TLC who have been credited with paving the way for female hip-hop artists but it wasn't until Cardi showed up on stage that her whole outfit was revealed and to be honest, it was pretty perfect.
Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes who died tragically in a car accident in Honduras, left a whole industry in mourning. However, her legacy lives on through her unique sense of style and incomparable energy. Lisa and TLC as a whole have paved the way for female rappers like Cardi B and others to not be afraid of their sexuality and womanhood.
Cardi B stormed the stage wearing a white bustier, white wide leg trousers and a long white shirt which was reminiscent of TLC's look to the Grammys in 1996.
She was styled by her faithful stylist Kollin Carter who is responsible for shaping Cardi's eclectic style.