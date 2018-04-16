Hip Hop newcomer shuts down Coachella with Left Eye homage

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Cardi B performed her whole album 'Invasion of Privacy' whilst giving a touching tribute to the late Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes and shut down the festival.

With Cardi being nearly 7 months pregnant, one would forgive her for taking her big Coachella performance relatively easy but Cardi showed why she deserves all the accolades by putting on a full throttle performance complete with intense choreography and shutting down the show. But what caught our eye was Cardi's homage to the late great Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes.

Cardi B had hinted earlier on Instagram that she would be doing something to honour TLC who have been credited with paving the way for female hip-hop artists but it wasn't until Cardi showed up on stage that her whole outfit was revealed and to be honest, it was pretty perfect.

Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes who died tragically in a car accident in Honduras, left a whole industry in mourning. However, her legacy lives on through her unique sense of style and incomparable energy. Lisa and TLC as a whole have paved the way for female rappers like Cardi B and others to not be afraid of their sexuality and womanhood.

TLC Tribute

Cardi B stormed the stage wearing a white bustier, white wide leg trousers and a long white shirt which was reminiscent of TLC's look to the Grammys in 1996.

She was styled by her faithful stylist Kollin Carter who is responsible for shaping Cardi's eclectic style.

