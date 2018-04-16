Hip Hop newcomer shuts down Coachella with Left Eye homage

news

With Cardi being nearly 7 months pregnant , one would forgive her for taking her big Coachella performance relatively easy but Cardi showed why she deserves all the accolades by putting on a full throttle performance complete with intense choreography and shutting down the show. But what caught our eye was Cardi's homage to the late great Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes.

Cardi B had hinted earlier on Instagram that she would be doing something to honour TLC who have been credited with paving the way for female hip-hop artists but it wasn't until Cardi showed up on stage that her whole outfit was revealed and to be honest, it was pretty perfect.

Mood !Boachella!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Apr 15, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT

Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes

Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes who died tragically in a car accident in Honduras, left a whole industry in mourning. However, her legacy lives on through her unique sense of style and incomparable energy. Lisa and TLC as a whole have paved the way for female rappers like Cardi B and others to not be afraid of their sexuality and womanhood.

TLC Tribute

Cardi B stormed the stage wearing a white bustier, white wide leg trousers and a long white shirt which was reminiscent of TLC's look to the Grammys in 1996.