Here's your definitive food fair style guide

The GTB Food and Drink fair is heading to town and it's time to think about outfits. You need to get the look just right for a food festival, it needs to be cool enough for a hot summer day and leave enough room for indulgences. Fear not, we have got you covered as we bring to you the definitive food fair style guide.

What you wear to a food festival can make or break your experience whether you’re overdressed, under-dressed, or you didn’t think ahead to anticipate what your wardrobe needs might be.

After all, it's pretty hard to focus on enjoying the food when you're too preoccupied with feeling out of place, your feet are seriously aching, you're lugging around an uncomfortable handbag and you're way to hot and sticky.

When pulling together your wardrobe, it's important to think about whether it is indoors or out? If the vibe is casual, business, or dressed up and will you have a chance to sit or is it mostly standing all day.

Those are a few of the important factors that you must bear in mind.

Comfort is key but don't forget to keep it cute

It goes without saying that being comfortable is the top priority, so be sure to leave any tight clothing that you’ll be fidgeting with or tugging at all night at home. Trust us, if you’re comfortable you will feel more confident.

That said, comfort does not mean to sacrifice being stylish.

This event demands casual attire; flowing kimonos, dresses, and skirts that will allow you to enjoy the cool breeze, cute statement t-shirts and of course, jeans or a pair of shorts.

Let's not forget accessories like a hat and sunglasses to shield you from the sun.

Bear in mind practicality

Here’s where a little forward thinking will do you a world of good. Here is a list of quick tips:

Avoid too long sleeves and bracelets since they may dip into or knock over things as you reach over.

If you’re outdoors, stick to flats or if you must wear heel, try wedges that are infinitely more comfortable and you can wear for longer.

Limit your fragrances so that it doesn’t interfere with with the wine and food aromas because smell is a huge part of enjoying what you eat and drink.

Try to avoid white or light colours just in case of any accidents or spills. They are less conspicuous on darker and multicoloured clothes.

Keep it hands-free

If you plan on taking photos of everything you see during the day and still need to carry your belongings around whilst you're tasting, get yourself a perfectly sized cross-body bag.

You can throw it across you and it's out of the way until you need. Unlike a tote, you don’t have to worry about a cross-body swinging into anything or getting bogged down by a bulky and heavy bag.

As an added bonus, wear an article of clothing with plenty of pockets. You never know what you might pick up along the way and you need places to put them.

So, there we have it. If you're gearing up for the GTB Food and Drink fair, you've got this helpful style guide to make the most of your time at the event. Be comfortable, be hands-free and be ready to taste the culinary delights the day has to offer.

See you there!