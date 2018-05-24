Here's why we want to raid Tracy Nwapa's wardrobe

news

It-girl Tracy Nwapa has arguably one of the most coveted closets. From her colourful outfits to her must-have designer bags down to her lust-worthy shoes, she knows how to pull together a look. Here's exactly why we want to raid Tracy Nwapa's wardrobe.

Tracy, an entrepreneur who runs an interior design company, a hair company and has a skin care line is exactly the kind of girl boss we like. A woman who is about her business and looks great whilst doing it.

Her style is colourful, eclectic and always hits the spot. From ladylike in shirt dresses to delicately balancing sporty and chic in athleisure with a pair of killer heels, she's definitely a style chameleon.

Whether she's rocking her thick natural hair or wearing one of her highly-sought after wigs from her own company, she looks super-glamorous and always well turned out.

Take a look at Tracy's stunning wardrobe!